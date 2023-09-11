Deion Sanders predicts a season filled with Xavier Weaver’s highlights: "That’s the kind of kid he is"

Following another impressive win for the high-flying Colorado team, Deion Sanders generated significant excitement for standout wide receiver Xavier Weaver. The USF transfer currently leads the nation in receiving yards and has become a crucial player for the Buffaloes.

Weaver recorded an impressive 10 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown in Colorado's dominant 36-14 win over Nebraska on Saturday. Sanders anticipates that Weaver will deliver a season packed with memorable performances for Colorado in 2023.

"Xavier is a dawg. He is a go-getter. He wants that ball. He high-points it and he can get deep. He is great off the jam. Great run out of the catch. He is really a return man as well. The kid loves the game of football. So, I promise you are going to see a season filled with that. Because that is the kind of kid he is and he loves to compete. He loves to compete.”

Xavier Weaver was not impressed despite Deion Sanders’ hype

Despite his display in the victory over the Cornhuskers, Weaver himself was not particularly impressed with the performance of the Buffaloes' offense. The wide receiver believes the team didn't achieve what it had planned offensively.

"We wanted to run it up, we didn’t even do what we were supposed to do,” Weaver said. “We didn’t do what we were supposed to do yet. I can’t put a grade on us. We have high standards. We set it at 500 yards in the air, so 300 isn’t going to cut it. We have too many weapons at once. It’s hard for teams to stop us. Once it started rolling, we didn’t stop.”

Weaver achieved his personal bests in college football last season with 53 receptions for 716 yards and six touchdowns. These accomplishments earned him the recognition of being named second-team All-AAC. He will look to record a better performance with the new-look Buffaloes this season under Deion Sanders.

Xavier Weaver's chemistry with Shedeur Sanders

The connection and chemistry being developed by Xavier Weaver and Sheduer Sanders has played an important role in the Colorado offensive success this season. Deion Sanders will hope to capitalize on this going forward after an impressive start to the season.

Weaver has primed himself as Shedeur Sanders' favorite target, especially considering the limited support expected from the running back group in the team’s offense. Consequently, he stands as one of Colorado's strongest assets for securing victories as the season progresses.

