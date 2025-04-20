Deion Sanders' prime RB commits to Virginia as Colorado loses several players in spring transfer portal

Deion Sanders faces a setback heading into the pivotal 2025 season, losing a key component of his running game.

Isaiah Augustave entered the transfer portal, and reports from On3.com have announced that he has found his new team.

"BREAKING: Colorado transfer RB Isaiah Augustave has Committed to Virginia, he tells @on3sports. The 6’1 212 RB was the Buffs’ leading rusher in 2024. "

Augustave was a critical piece of a run game largely overlooked by Coach Sanders last season, preferring to use the partnership of Shedeur Sanders, his son, and Travis Hunter on most plays.

In his only year with the Buffaloes, Augustave ran for 384 yards from 85 carries, scoring four touchdowns. This is not a lot, especially for a team leader, but is solely due to the fact that the run game appeared to be forgotten about.

However, Augustave may be leaving at the wrong time, as the 2025 season is going to be very different for the Colorado Buffaloes.

With Shedeur and Hunter gone, the Buffaloes have lost their primary offensive weapons, and Sanders' own children. This is important, as with no family member at quarterback, Coach Prime could now choose to use the run game a lot more.

With two seasons of eligibility remaining, Augustave was poised to play a much larger role. However, that plan will not come to fruition, as the RB has decided to transfer to the Virginia Cavaliers for the 2025 season.

This move will benefit the Cavaliers and will add another talented player to their running back room. Virginia already has experienced RB Xavier Brown on the roster and has brought in J'Mari Taylor from North Carolina Central.

Who does Deion Sanders have to replace Isaiah Augustave at Colorado?

With Isaiah Augustave, the most experienced part of the Colorado Buffaloes running back room, now gone, who will Coach Deion Sanders turn to now to lead this group? The answer: Micah Welch.

The 2024 season was Welch's freshman year. During this year, he was able to do well with the limited time he got on the ball. He recorded 176 yards from 46 attempts, scorong four touchdowns. This puts him around the same level of contribution as Augustave had (Augustave had double the carries).

Now Welch is going to have to step up in his sophomore year and lead a part of the offense that should see a revival after being underused in the last two seasons.

