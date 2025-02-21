Deion Sanders' prime weapon for 2025 season flexes insane mobility during Colorado practice

Deion Sanders is gearing up for his third campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes next season. During his debut with the team in the Big 12, Coach Prime led them to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance. However, the last season was the final year of eligibility for several of his key players, including his sons Shedeur and Shilo.

The 2025 season is going to be a new era for Deion Sanders with the Buffs. One player on the offense who has the potential to become a valuable asset is WR Quanell Farrakhan Jr. With the departure of Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, and Jimmy Horn Jr., the team will have high hopes for Farrakhan to step up on the offense.

A clip of Quanell Farrakhan Jr. is going viral on social media. The video showcased him at the Buffs training facility engaged in various route running drills. Farrakhan can be seen boasting his speed and agility while working out in the training room to be in the best shape for his debut with Deion Sanders's team.

Quanell Farrakhan Jr. played for North Shore during his high school career. The former four-star WR prospect finalized his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes in July 2024. He built quite a name for himself during his high school career and is now looking to do the same at the collegiate level.

Apart from him, Deion Sanders also has Julian 'JuJu' Lewis and Kaidon Salter in his quarterback depth chart to lead the offense. He still has not named the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. It looks like Lewis and Salter will have to fight for the QB1 spot later on during spring practices.

Deion Sanders and the Buffs move a step closer to the commitment of four-star QB prospect Oscar Rios

The Buffs have solid quarterbacks for the upcoming season. However, Coach Prime is already in the midst of securing the team's future and not having to worry about a competent signal caller.

One of their top targets in the 2026 recruiting class is four-star QB Oscar Rios. The Buffs were the latest team to make him an offer last month. And now, according to On3's Steve Swiftlong, Oscar Rios has scheduled an official visit with the program on June 20.

The four-star QB prospect was initially committed to the Purdue Boilermakers. However, he decided to de-commit after they fired Graham Harrell as their offensive coordinator. Apart from Coach Prime's team, Rios also has official visits scheduled with Oklahoma State, Utah, and Arizona.

