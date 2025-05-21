Deion Sanders proudly endorses son Shilo Sanders’ Tampa Bay Buccaneers contract worth $2.9M

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders shared his proud moment after his son Shilo Sanders signed his first pro contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ad

Sanders went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft but signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. As he had success at the rookie minicamp, Sanders got rewarded with a three-year, $2.965 million contract, which Deion was pleased about as he posted it on his Instagram story.

Deion Sanders' Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shilo Sanders was a star on Colorado's defense last season. The safety began his college career at South Carolina and then followed his dad to Jacksonville State for two years, and then went to Colorado for his final two seasons.

Ad

Trending

Last season, Sanders recorded 67 tackles, which led the team, along with two pass defenses, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Buccaneers coach praises Shilo Sanders

Shilo Sanders was considered to be a late-round pick or a UDFA entering the 2025 NFL Draft, and he ended up going unselected.

As the draft was winding down, Sanders said the Buccaneers were the first team to reach out and show interest in signing him.

Ad

As the rookie minicamp went on, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles gave Sanders some praise for his ability to be a leader on the field and his playmaking ability.

"Like the rest of the safeties, he's very intelligent, he's very loud," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said, via ESPN. "You can hear him today, making calls and everything, so he has a good grasp of things Day 1. There was about three or four of them that did. He was one of them, but you have to make plays in pads. That's what it comes down to -- knowing what to do and then doing it consistently and constantly getting better every day."

Ad

Although Sanders did get signed by the Buccaneers, he still has to make the 53-man roster. Just because he was signed doesn't guarantee him a roster spot, as the safety will still need to continue to impress the team in training camp.

Deion Sanders was also excited that Shilo signed with the Buccaneers and will be coached by Todd Bowles.

"Coach Bowles is a defensive-minded guy. He's brilliant. He's a good brother, too, man. A good brother. Good human being. Good man. I'm excited for you," Sanders said on stream.

Shilo Sanders joins a safety room that features Antoine Winfield Jr, Tykee Smith, JJ Roberts, Christian Izien, Kaevon Merriweather, and Marcus Banks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place