Deion Sanders' QB picks Kaidon Salter & Julian Lewis flex insane arm strength at Colorado's spring practice

Deion Sanders will have a hard decision to make on the future quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes. After two years of having Shedeur Sanders as the QB, the program now has the talents of Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter to consider.

Both are very skilled players who could make solid cases for themselves. In a video posted on social media on Wednesday, Lewis and Salter showed off their arm strength at the Buffaloes Spring Training camp.

This is something that we have already seen Kaidon Salter do. He is a lot more experienced than Lewis, having played four seasons of College Football. During the last two of these, he was the starting quarterback for the Liberty Flames, a team he was able to lead to a reasonable level of success.

If he were to become the new starting quarterback for the Buffaloes, he would be able to continue his development in a program that has a recent reputation for creating star quality players.

While Salter brings experience and expertise to the team, one should not rule out Julian Lewis. Lewis was originally seen as the natural successor to Shedeur Sanders and was seen in his introduction video receiving the keys to the program.

Lewis comes straight from high school, where he had a strong stint. He threw for more than 10,000 yards during his time at that level. Mind you, this was achieved without playing his senior year.

His numbers and play style meant that Lewis was seen as one of the best quarterbacks in the 2025 class.

Both Lewis and Salter have the credentials to be the starting quarterback, as there is a possibility that they could share the role.

Kaidon Salter on what he intends to do at Colorado

Kaidon Salter has shared his plans for what he intends to do this season. In the Buffaloes' season opening press conference on Tuesday, Salter said:

"[My rushing] will still be displayed, but mostly, I came to throw the ball. Of course, I’m going to use my legs when I have to... but I came here to throw the ball. We have a lot of electric receivers here.”

This is a statement of intent from Salter. This shows what he wants to do during his time in Boulder and tells us that he means business. Coach Prime is all about strutting your stuff, and he could very well embody those values in Colorado.

