Deion Sanders recalls a conversation with police before getting arrested in 1996 for illegal fishing: "I might as well enjoy myself"

Deion Sanders has made himself a household name throughout his career and is now the star coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. However, his life is certainly full of stories, and "Coach Prime" shared one of the more laughable ones.

On Thursday's episode of the "Full Send" podcast, host Kyle Forgeard asked Sanders about his 1996 arrest while he was with the Dallas Cowboys. His crime? Illegal fishing. The story was that Sanders was fishing alongside a friend in Fort Myers, Florida, at a restricted lake on the property of an airport. He told the story only in the typical "Prime Time" fashion.

"I'm about five minutes from my house, but it's a fishing hole right by the airport that you can't even see up in there," Sanders said. "Like I'm in this little two-man boat, and I'm just catching them left and right... it's unfished. The police pulled up, 'Hey, private property, you got to come on in.' I'm telling the police, 'The fish are really biting, man, like they're really biting.'

"I say, 'What's gonna happen when I come in?' 'You're gonna be arrested.'"

"I might as well enjoy myself," Sanders told the police officer.

According to a 1996 Chicago Tribune report on the case, Sanders was arrested for a first-degree misdemeanor. Hilariously, the report also mentions that Deion Sanders was able to keep 10 of the fish he caught.

How will Deion Sanders do in Year 2 with the Colorado Buffaloes?

The Colorado Buffaloes are heading back to the Big 12 after a 4-8 season last year in the Pac-12. However, with a significantly improved offensive line and a new-look defense, the team should be able to make a bowl game this college football season.

Deion Sanders now has some experience coaching at a Power Five program and has a good number of players returning, meaning there is a bit of chemistry going on. If quarterback Shedeur Sanders has some time in the pocket and a healthy Travis Hunter plays on both sides of the football, this Buffs team could improve.

Deion Sanders should do well this season and continue to show improvement throughout the Colorado Buffaloes. While a Big 12 championship may not be on the table, this is a great stepping stone for the future of the program.

