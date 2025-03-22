Deion Sanders receives an eye-catching offer from Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire

At a time when college football programs are canceling spring games, Deion Sanders wants to take it to the next level. Earlier in the week, the coach made his intention known about playing another program in the 2025 spring game, diverging from the norms of the landscape.

Ad

“The way the trend is going, is you never know if this is going to be the last spring game," Sanders said. "Now, I don't believe in that, and I don't really want to condone that.

"I would actually like to play the spring game against another team, in the spring. That's what I'm trying to do right now. To have it competitive, and to play against your own guys, it can get kind of monotonous, and you really can't tell the level of your guys."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deion Sanders publicly received an offer from the coach of an interested program on Friday. Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire pitched his team to Coach Prime on social media as a potential opponent to Colorado for the first-of-its-kind spring game.

“@Deionsanders let’s work on a waiver for a spring practice together and do it in Dallas at The Star! We are in!” McGuire wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Deion Sanders and Joey McGuire have a longstanding relationship after the latter coached Deion Jr. at high school. Coach Prime also showcased his respect for McGuire ahead of their clash in the Big 12 last season.

NCAA bylaws an obstacle to Deion Sanders’ pro-like spring game

While Deion Sanders’ idea of a spring game sounds intriguing, there's an obstacle that could possibly keep it from happening. According to an NCAA spokesperson, current bylaws prohibit football teams from competing against other schools during the spring, as reported by ESPN on Monday.

Ad

Nonetheless, Coach Prime's idea of a pro-like spring game is something the college football world might look up to in the next couple of years. The Colorado coach also feels it's a “tremendous idea" for the landscape.

“I would like to style it like the pros,” Sanders said. “I'd like to go against someone [in practice] for a few days, and then you have the spring game. I think the public would be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it's a tremendous idea. I've told those personnel, who should understand that, that it's a tremendous idea.”

This offseason, the landscape has seen a lot of programs cancel their traditional spring game. These include Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas, Oklahoma, USC, and a host of others. Inter-program spring games might be the right way to revive the age-long tradition in the coming years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place