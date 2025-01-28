Deion Sanders reflects on the heartwarming relationship with Colorado's 100yo superfan Miss Peggy

Deion Sanders has always eulogized Miss Peggy. She's probably the one the Colorado coach has the most respect for in Boulder. Ever since he arrived in the city, Coach Prime has built a unique relationship with the senior citizen, stemming from her welcoming nature.

Sanders made an appearance on “The Late Show with Steven Colbert” on Sunday, where he discussed Miss Peggy. He discussed the personality of the old fan, the kind of relationship he's built with her and her overall influence on the Colorado football program.

“Miss Peggy is 100 years old,” Sanders said (timestamp 0:32). “She’s the OB: the Original Buff. She’s awesome. She’s unbelievable. Separate generations, but she has embraced me, loved me, guided me, and supported me in every facet and I have supported her.

“Our goal was not to do this and do that this season. Our goal was one thing; we had to get Miss Peggy to a bowl game and that's what we did. We achieved that. She's so awesome, I love her life. She remembers everything, she does not forget one thing. She has so much energy and so much life."

Colorado finished the regular season with a 9-3 record in 2024, securing a bowl game. Deion Sanders appeared to have gotten things right in Boulder following an underwhelming first season. However, the Buffaloes fell to BYU in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Deion Sanders ensured a memorable 100th birthday for Miss Peggy

Miss Peggy celebrated her 100th birthday in November and Deion Sanders made it a memorable one for her. The coach unveiled a special apparel line in her honor while walking her to the field in the game against Utah where the entire Folsom Field sang “Happy Birthday” to her.

In his weekly media availability the following Tuesday, Deion Sanders once paid tribute to her in front of the press. The coach made her storied connection count on what was a memorable day for her.

“This is a wonderful day,” Sanders said. “It's amazing that God would find two people from two different walks of life, two different generations and bring them together as she has.

"She's always greeted me with love, compassion, support, stability and hope. And I'm thankful to know her. I'm thankful that she can get to me anytime she desires to. And I'm thankful to be celebrating her 100th with her. She is the epitome of CU Buffs, of Buff Nation. She is the rock that holds us all together.”

Miss Peggy and her twin sister, Betty, shared a lifelong devotion to Colorado football, a passion that took root in the 1940s. Alongside their husbands, the sisters became dedicated season ticket holders in the 1950s and 60s, supporting the team for decades.

