Deion Sanders refuses to "sell" Colorado to visiting players after the opening of spring transfer portal

Only a few weeks ago, Deion Sanders signed a blockbuster five-year contract extension at Colorado. Now, Coach Prime has insisted that his team is a subject of interest for visiting players in the spring transfer portal.

When asked if he wanted to send a message to any potential additions for the spring transfer portal, Sanders said that his program speaks for itself and he did not need to "sell" an invitation.

"I don't think I have to explain why Colorado [is a place to be]," Sanders said in a news conference on Thursday (Timestamp: 12:59). "I think they see that on an everyday basis, why Colorado. I don't think I have to sit up there and sell us to anybody. I think by the time they get here, they're looking for confirmation. Our program sells itself."

Sanders then spoke highly about the different platforms that cover his program to reach out to a wide audience.

"We do a great job of really exposing our program," Sanders said. "We're doing a great job on pro day. As a matter of fact, all of you that covered the pro day, you did a great job. I'm talking a wonderful job. That was one of the best pro days I was told, that many scouts had come to see and to witness. That's because of your coverage."

Since joining Colorado in December 2022, Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record. In the 2024 season, CU posted a 9-4 record.

Deion Sanders' Colorado to retire Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's Buffs jerseys at spring football game

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Getty

Deion Sanders' Colorado will play its spring football game on Saturday at Folsom Field. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

As part of the festivities, CU will retire Heisman winner Travis Hunter's No. 12 jersey and former quarterback Shedeur Sanders' No. 12 jersey.

Both Hunter and Shedeur played two seasons with the Buffs. The duo is now entering the NFL draft, where they are both projected to be taken as top 10 picks.

