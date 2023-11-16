Deion Sanders remains unfazed by Colorado's poor record, claims new recruits are thinking of "missing piece of the puzzle" to help the Buffs transpire

Colorado has struggled to rack up wins under Deion Sanders in his first year in Boulder.

While there was a lot of positivity when Coach Prime arrived late last year, it has all vanished due to a dismal run in 2023. Many believe it could also impact Colorado's recruitment for next year, as many recruits could be swayed away after looking at the team's results this season.

Coach Prime has reacted to that notion. The Colorado football program will be looking at many missing pieces after the season is over, but will they be able to attract the talent they want after their rather poor run this year?

An unfazed Deion Sanders said that new recruits might not pay too much importance to Colorado's recent poor results as they seek to be the team's missing pieces:

“They’re not thinking about what transpired. They’re thinking about them being the missing piece of the puzzle to help this transpire,” Sanders said on Wednesday.

The Colorado Buffaloes started the season on a strong note with three straight wins. However, since week 4, things haven't gone in their favor.

They have lost six of the next seven games, some of them in a blowout and others after squandering a big lead. The Buffaloes fell to the Arizona Wildcats on Sunday 34-31 in a contest that they led for the first three quarters. Even Coach Prime has admitted that his team hasn't yet learnt how to win games.

So what has been the problem for the Colorado Buffaloes this season?

What's afflicting Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes?

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Colorado football team has had problems offensively, as they haven't been able to protect their quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Nevertheless, Deion Sanders' son has put up impressive numbers this season, throwing 3,144 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions.

However, the amount of times Shedeur has been sacked is noteworthy. He has faced 48 sacks in 10 games, a staggering average of 4.8 sacks per game. So the biggest addition Deion Sanders would want in his team would be in his offensive line to make it more capable of defending its quarterback.

The 4-6 Colorado have two games left in the season to make a final impression. Will they end the season on a high and attract the talent it wants?