Deion Sanders has become the talk of the town this season. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach has done a tremendous job with the team in 2023, and his personality has made him a fan favorite.

During his time with the Buffaloes, there has been a lot of talk about Sanders' future and whether he will remain in Colorado. Some believe he would be a great choice for the Texas A&M Aggies' head coaching position.

The Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher on Sunday amid a relatively poor campaign. However, sports analyst Stephen A. Smith believes that Sanders could be the perfect replacement for Fisher at Texas A&M. On an episode of ESPN's GetUp, Smith said:

“Deion Sanders in the SEC. With that vault that they have available to them. Them hogs that he could recruit. He doesn’t have them at Colorado, and he ain’t going to get them. I don’t think they’ll do it. Texas A&M, Primetime, Deion Sanders in the SEC? That needs to happen.”

Smith appears to be pushing Sanders to take over as head coach at Texas A&M. According to sources, the Aggies have not considered "Coach Prime" for the head coaching position because they want someone with demonstrated experience and championship history.

Nonetheless, that doesn't mean Sanders is out of the running for the Texas A&M position. Moreover, it will be interesting to see whether Sanders would want to swap the Buffaloes for the Aggies.

How have Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes fared in the 2023 CFB season?

Sanders got off to quite an impressive start with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023. However, the team hasn't reciprocated in the last few weeks.

The Buffaloes are currently 11th in the Pac-12 with a 4-6 record. After three consecutive wins at the start of the campaign, they have lost six of their last seven games.

Nonetheless, with two regular-season games remaining, Colorado will want to end the season on a positive note. On Saturday, November 18, the Buffaloes will face the Washington State Cougars.