Deion Sanders reportedly reveals the coach and team he would like to play a spring game against

Deion Sanders is going all in with his spring game plans. The Colorado football head coach wants a drastic change in the NCAA bylaws since he wants to explore options on playing with different teams in the offseason. Something that has been prevalent in the NFL but not in college.

Ad

According to him, playing against athletes of the same team will not help the program since they are not challenged enough and the coaches may not be able to assess the true potential of the players.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If he were given a choice, Sanders reportedly wants to play against legendary coach Bill Belichick and the UNC.

As per the latest report from Carl Reed Jr. of Klutch Sports Group, Deion Sanders has shown interest in playing with Bill Belichick's UNC in hopes of changing the current format of offseason practice and spring game format.

“Everything should follow a professional structure, as this is what the pros do. I’m trying to help salvage spring games and spring football, especially since a multitude of high-profile programs have already canceled their spring games,” Deion Sanders said, per Reed Jr.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Monday, Coach Prime sparked debate with his comment about required changes in the NCAA bylaws, which don't allow college teams to compete with other programs. Only intersquad scrimmage is allowed.

However in case of NFL, franchises play against different teams for over a week and show up for an exhibition game in front of a large crowd. This helps the coaches and staff to assess the players before the regular season kicks off.

Ad

Deion Sanders gets blunt on poaching concerns affecting spring game cancellation

Multiple programs have already canceled their traditional spring games and opted to proceed with drills or 7v7 matchups. One of the biggest reasons behind this move are coaches being worried about potential poaching of players in the spring transfer portal, which will be open from April 16 to April 25.

Also, there are concerns about injuries that could affect players' availability for the regular season. Teams like Nebraska, Ohio State and USC have already dismissed their spring game plans.

Ad

On Monday, Deion Sanders reiterated this notion that backing out because of poaching concerns is not helpful:

"Everybody's moving to stop spring games, I don't know why. You're not going to stop nobody from leaving your program by not having a spring game. If you want to save money, just say that. The kid's already gone. They already reached out and contacted somebody else. They're already gone."

The Buffaloes will have their spring game on April 19 and the matchup will broadcast on ESPN2. The team has already begun with its workouts and preparation for the same. Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis could take up the QB1 role after Shedeur Sanders’ departure to the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place