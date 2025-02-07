Deion Sanders reveals biggest advice he gave to son Shedeur during NFL Honors red carpet

Deion Sanders arrived from Jackson State to Colorado with his sons Shedeur and Shilo ahead of the 2023 season. After two back-to-back SWAC championships with the Tigers, Coach Prime had a disappointing 4-8 debut with the Buffs in his first season as head coach. However, they redeemed themselves with a 9-4 campaign in 2024 while also producing a Heisman winner in Travis Hunter.

Now, Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, along with Hunter are gearing up for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Coach Prime and his QB son attended the NFL Honors event in New Orleans on Thursday where they were interviewed on the red carpet.

During the interview, the Colorado coach was questioned about the best advice that he gave Shedeur ahead of his NFL draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's been so much," Coach Prime said. "I mean this is not just a player of mine, this is my son. These are my sons, plural (referring to Shilo). Just take one step at a time. And maximize your moments. Life consists of a multitude of moments and those of us that are on this stage right now, we maximized them. That's why we are here."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders' program has lost several key offensive players. However, despite the absence of Shedeur in the QB position, Coach Prime has faith in five-star prospect Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter to step up and take the lead.

Deion Sanders showcases support for Shedeur's NFL draft dreams

On the NFL Honors red carpet, Deion Sanders and Shedeur were interviewed by Fox host Jameis Winston. Coach Prime talked about how he nurtured Shedeur from a young age.

"It's funny, I played quarterback in high schoo," Sanders said. "I've always had that in me. And understand defenses, I learned offenses. I called offenses my whole coaching career in U football and all through high school. So I was his (Shedeur's) offensive coordinator as well.

"You know what, we're thankful man. We didn't aim to be the first pick, we just aimed to be the first round. High in the first round and we're gonna achieve that and his goal and his dream is to be drafted higher than I was. And I feel like he's gonna achieve that as well."

Shedeur Sanders will continue being the talk of the town until April when the draft takes place. It will be interesting to see where he gets drafted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place