Deion Sanders reveals how Shedeur & Co. reacted in the group chat after he signed mega $54M contract with Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has opened up on what his sons had to say after he signed his extension with the team.

Sanders was set to enter his third year at Colorado, and although he signed a five-year deal, he already got an extension. Deion got a five-year, $54 million contract extension that runs through the 2029 season.

The deal makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football, and Sanders said on We Got Time that after he signed the extensions, his son started asking for stuff.

"Asking for stuff. Dad, you know I need this. It's like that," Sanders said about what his sons said in the group chat after he signed the extension.

It's funny that Shedeur Sanders and his brothers were asking Deion Sanders to buy them things after he signed the massive extension with the Buffaloes.

Sanders will be paid $10 million in 2025, which makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big 12. He will earn another $10 million in 2026, $11 million in 2027, $11 million in 2028, and $12 million in 2029.

Deion Sanders is excited to continue to build at Colorado

Deion Sanders took over as the Colorado Buffaloes two years ago, and they were a one-win program before he took over.

In just his second year, Sanders helped Colorado reach a bowl game so he's eager to remain in Boulder.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," Sanders said in a statement, via ESPN. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world.

"I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field. We've got work to do, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base. Lastly, anybody got at least a five-bedroom home with acreage for sale?"

Sanders has helped make the Buffaloes a premier college football program and a legit contender in the Big 12.

Since becoming the Buffaloes' head coach, Sanders has gone 13-12. Colorado will open their 2025 college football season on August 29 against Georgia Tech.

