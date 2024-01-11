Nick Saban just led Alabama to an SEC championship for the 2023 season. Despite losing to Michigan in the CFP semifinal, the CFB world believed that Saban would recuperate and come back strong in 2024 to add a seventh national trophy to his cabinet in Tuscaloosa.

But it looked like Nick Saban had other plans for his future. He shocked fans by announcing his decision to retire after 17 years with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday. His record with Alabama has established him as one of the greatest coaches in college football history.

Saban cited health and age concerns as factors for his retirement. But Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders believes that other reasons led to his decision to finally call it quits on his coaching career.

In a recent tweet that he shared on X, Coach Prime expressed his astonishment upon hearing Nick Saban's decision. He then went on to talk about the changing landscape of college football as the reason behind the 72-year-old's retirement.

"WOW! College Football just lost the GOAT to retirement. WOW! I knew it would happen 1 day but not this soon. The game has changed so much that it chased the GOAT away. College football let's hold up our mirrors and say HONESTLY what u see."

Sanders might be pointing to the new rules regarding NIL deals, which allow student-athletes to sign lucrative endorsement deals to earn money.

The transfer portal now has fewer restrictions, permitting more free movement for players, particularly standout athletes. Moreover, the playoff format is also moving from a four-team to a 12-team format in 2024. But it is difficult to say whether the changing landscape of college football overwhelmed Coach Saban and finally led to his retirement.

Coach Prime's son Shedeur tries to lure Alabama players to Boulder following Nick Saban's retirement announcement

While Deion Sanders was lamenting about the state of college football, his son QB Shedeur Sanders was using social media to try to lobby Alabama players to Colorado.

Saban's retirement has triggered a 30-day transfer window for players. So, Shedeur used this opportunity to share a tweet on X indicating players from Tuscaloosa to find a new home in Boulder.

"Alabama players tap n," Shedeur wrote with wide eyes emoji.

The next few days are going to be interesting for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Will the program find a good heir to Saban's legacy?