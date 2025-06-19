  • home icon
Deion Sanders sends 2-word message to Lil Wayne amid heavy criticism of "The Carter VI" album

By Garima
Published Jun 19, 2025 16:44 GMT
Deion Sanders (L) Lil Wayne (R) Image credit: IMAGN

Even though Lil Wayne’s new album, “The Carter VI,” which was released on Friday, has been receiving heavy criticism, Colorado coach Deion Sanders remains a big fan of his music.

The album is getting various degrees of negative reception. For instance, Billboard Unfiltered’s senior director (R&B/Hip Hop), Carl Lamarre, called it “disappointing.” Meanwhile, Coach Prime showed his support for the rapper with a two-word message on Thursday.

“The GOAT!” Sanders wrote on his Instagram story.
@deionsanders' IG story

Wayne’s album, his first solo project in five years, features a song called “Written History,” which includes a special shoutout to Nick Saban and Sanders:

"Born in the '80s, that's the greatest of all times, (expletive). You know how us gators are, we grind, (expletive). Great like Nick Saban, Roll Tide, (expletive). I'm like Coach Prime, (expletive)."

Wayne also mentions other sports legends like Jerry West, Reggie Miller, Barry Bonds and quotes Muhammad Ali.

Meanwhile, Wayne’s and Sanders' connection can be dated back to 2023, when the musician visited the Colorado football facilities for the first time. Coach Prime gave him a personal tour, and Wayne was especially blown away by the locker room, saying during the visit:

"Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C'mon man! It'll be hard for a n**** to feel bad after a loss up in here. I'm telling you that right now."

Since then, Wayne has performed a sold-out show at CU after the 2024 spring game, and Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur, performed his song “Perfect Timing” to open the concert. Wayne also supported players like Travis Hunter, joining him in New York for his Heisman win, and even went to his wedding in May.

Deion Sanders denied making the 2024 Lil Wayne concert mandatory for his players

After the 2024 spring football game, a report by Athlon Sports' Steve Corder claimed that some players said the Lil Wayne concert was made mandatory and Deion Sanders “reportedly threatened to dismiss anyone who skipped out.”

One source reportedly said it was “the final straw” that pushed them to transfer.

However, Coach Prime shut down the rumor. In a post on X in June 2024, he wrote:

“This is one of the best lies I’ve heard. God bless u and I pray u sleep well tonight because we are. Lawd JESUS.”

While the rapper continues to make more music, Deion Sanders and the Buffs will open their 2025 season at home against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

About the author
Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
