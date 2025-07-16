Deion Sanders sends 4-word message to Sauce Gardner on historic $120,400,000 contract extension with Jets

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was among many to congratulate New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner on his historic contract extension with the franchise. Gardner agreed to a reported four-year, $120.4 million extension with the Jets on Tuesday, making him the highest-paid CB in the NFL.

Ad

When Gardner shared a post on Instagram after signing his lucrative deal, Sanders offered some words of encouragement to the player.

"Proud of u Man!! 💯" Sanders wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image via Sauce Gardner Instagram

Ad

Trending

The Jets selected Gardner with the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Since then, he has been one of the league's top defensive players.

Gardner adjusted quickly to the pro league and was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year. He has also earned two Pro Bowl selections with the Jets.

Over three seasons with the Jets so far, Gardner has accumulated 181 tackles, six tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, 40 passes defended, three interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Ad

The Jets have not made the playoffs since the 2010 season, and Gardner will be eager to end that streak for the team after his latest extension.

Per reports, Gardner will earn $85,453,473 in guaranteed money from his contract extension.

Deion Sanders signed a blockbuster extension to remain at Colorado through the 2029 season

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Although Deion Sanders sent his well wishes to Sauce Gardner on his extension with the Jets, he also signed a lucrative extension at Colorado this offseason.

Ad

In March, Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension with the Buffs, which will keep him at the program through the 2029 season.

Colorado hired Sanders in December 2022. He has compiled a 13-12 record over the past two years with the team.

Last season, the Buffs were recognized as one of the most improved teams in the country, posting a 9-4 record. They also produced Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who went to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No.2 pick in this year's NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.