Deion Sanders sends powerful message for "real fathers fighting to raise their children" via latest IG post

Deion Sanders is not only an NFL Hall of Famer and current coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, but he is also a father. During his coaching career, he has made his sons a part of his teams, with them usually taking a starting role.

On Sunday, Sanders shared a post on Instagram about absent fathers and why some men are pushed out of their families. In response to the post, Sanders wrote a comment praising "real fathers."

"God Bless all the real fathers that's still fighting to raise their children!"

Picture Source: deionsanders (Instagram)

Sanders knows the role fathers should play and is giving his backing to those trying to raise their children. This is something that Deion knows the impact of, having been raised by his mother, while his father had issues with addiction. His stepfather was a positive influence in his life, and someone who he credits for getting to where he is today.

As for his kids, Deion has been an active father and has supported his children in their ventures. This is seen most in his coaching career, where he has coached teams that Shedeur and Shilo Sanders have been on ever since they were young.

With this, there is no doubt that the bond between coach and player/son is very strong.

However, this has stirred controversy surrounding the way Deion Sanders runs the program in Boulder. Some players who transferred out of the program said that the Buffaloes essentially revolved around the Sanders brothers.

The recent retirement of Shedeur Sanders' jersey over the weekend only added fuel to the fire that this is the notion Coach Prime operates on.

Is Deion Sanders the reason why some teams do not want to draft Shedeur Sanders?

The influence that Deion Sanders has on Shedeur Sanders has been mostly positive. He has been able to coach his son to become one of the best-rated quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

However, Fox Sports journalist Chris Broussard believes that Deion is going to be a turnoff, preventing NFL teams from drafting him next week:

"The specter of Deion Sanders is hovering over this. Teams are concerned [about[ what is Deion Sanders gonna be saying. 'How is he gonna critique our team and the way we're handling Shedeur?' If Shedeur is struggling, [Deion] is going to have a mic in front of his face every day in Colorado. He's going to say something. So I think that's a concern."

Deion uses his platform to talk about and support his sons. This adds another layer of publicity on both Shedeur Saunders and the team that drafts him.

This is something that some teams are not going to want to deal with on a daily basis, especially if they are using (or not using) Shedeur in a way that Deion disapproves of.

