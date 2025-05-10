Deion Sanders shares emotional exchange with LaJohntay Wester after his successful day at Ravens’ mini camp

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has been busy the past few weeks. He has had to worry about training his team during a spring practice, the jersey number retirement of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, and the 2025 NFL draft for his two sons and many of his former players.
The draft did not go as Deion Sanders or Colorado Buffaloes fans expected, as Shedeur Sanders slid to the fifth round. However, it was a successful weekend overall as Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. were drafted. Additionally, several others were signed afterward, including safety Shilo Sanders.
On Friday, on X, ML Football posted a clip of Deion Sanders speaking to his former wide receiver LaJohntay Wester. Wester, who was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the draft, spoke about an interaction he had with someone asking him if he played for Sanders.
"'Man you know Prime, you play with Prime?' I'm like, 'Yes sir, that's my guy.' He's like, 'yeah we love him up here,'" Wester said.
Deion Sanders then responded with a wholesome comment, wishing LaJohntay Wester success in Baltimore and noting how impressed he was by his performance at the Ravens mini-camp.
"Yeah, but I'm glad. I saw you catching that punt and I was like, boy, I hope this joker remembers everything we talked to him about. Well, do your thing, I can't wait to see you get down. God put you in a great spot man. God, you're in a great spot man. Great spot."
Deion Sanders is focused on the future in Colorado
Although Deion Sanders still takes the time to speak with his former players like LaJohntay Wester, he is also focused on the future. Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are hosting several top recruits from the 2026 class for a weekend visit.
According to DNVR Buffs reporter Scott Procter, the team will host several top recruits, including Cederian Morgan, Dorian Barney, Donovan Webb, Jordan Deck, G'Nivre Carr, and Julius Miles. Sanders has done a good job of making the Buffaloes a destination for recruits.
Most notably, Sanders recruited five-star QB Julian Lewis in the 2025 class. He will be looking to continue that success in the 2026 recruit class.
