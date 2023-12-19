Deion Sanders shuts down NFL coaching rumors with his latest take on "amateurism" and "purity" in college football 

It looks like Deion Sanders is not at all looking to exchange his college football coaching career for one in the NFL. Sanders began his head coaching career in college football with Jackson State in 2020.

He then signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with the Colorado Buffaloes ahead of this season and went on to lead them to a 4-8 campaign in his debut. But now, Coach Prime is not looking for greener grass and is content with his spot in Boulder.

He is already in motion to ensure the roster has a better line of talents for their debut season in the Big 12 and is also making changes in the coaching staff to improve his chances of becoming one of the best college teams next season.

And in a recent interview on the Nightcap show, Deion Sanders quashed all the NFL coaching rumors surrounding his life.

In that episode, Sanders went on to talk about how getting a better contract as a coach in the NFL will not make him change his stance that he wants to stick with college football.

He then went on to talk about how student-athletes have more passion than professional players and love the amateurism that thrives within them. He talked about how he would have a problem with professional players earning millions and not wanting to dedicate 100% to the team.

"I am having the time of my life. I love Boulder, Colorado. I love the kids that I get to coach. I love the recruiting process. I love it. And I like the purity of the young men. You know I like the sensitivity and the amateurism of it even thought it's turning to pros because everybody want a bag now. But I would have a hard time in a locker room with a guy that is making a multitude of millions and he don't wanna play and don't wanna give his all. I would have a problem with that Chad. A real problem."

It looks like Deion Sanders is more focused on improving the Buffs team than looking for better contracts. After a 4-8 debut campaign, Deion Sanders knows he can do more in Boulder and is looking to make a mark next year in the Big 12.

Deion Sanders has recruited new O-line players to protect Shedeur Sanders

One of the most noticeable weaknesses of the Colorado Buffaloes on the field was the O-line's inability to protect QB Shedeur Sanders. Sanders was sacked a staggering 52 times this season. So Deion Sanders knew he needed to revamp a good protective line for his QB son to make plays on the field.

Thus, Coach Prime used the transfer portal to reel in a few talented offensive linemen and also get the commitment of a five-star offensive lineman recruit out of IMG Academy, Jordan Seaton.

Apart from Seaton, Sanders landed Houston guard Tyler Johnson, UTEP guard Justin Mayers, Indiana tackle Kahlil Benson, and guard Matthew Bedford, along with Connecticut center Yakiri Walker. With a new O-line in place, the next step is to ensure cohesion between these players on the field.

