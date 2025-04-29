Deion Sanders’ sneakers: All about $45M worth Coach Prime’s upcoming launch Nike collab launch

By Andrés Linares
Modified Apr 29, 2025 20:03 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado Spring Game - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Colorado Spring Game (image credit: IMAGN)

Last week was not the best one for Deion Sanders and his family. He had to watch Shedeur Sanders drop to the fifth round, and Shilo Sanders went undrafted. However, life must go on, and there are other things to do.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Saturday, it was announced that a new set of personalized Deion sneakers will be released by Nike on May 30. The shoe is inspired by the Baltimore Ravens colorway, the last team Deion, who has a net worth of $45 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), played for in the NFL in the 2004-05 season.

Ad

The shoes will retail at $150 a pair, and shoppers will be able to get them through Nike, Foot Locker and other select retailers. This is a re-release of the Nike Air Diamond Turf, with the shoe getting a fresh look and design, which includes durable leather and Air units in the heel and forefoot.

Deion Sanders' cryptic message following Shedeur Sanders' slide into the fifth round of the NFL draft

Following Shedeur Sanders' drop from first-round contender to fifth-round selection by the Cleveland Browns, Deion Sanders initially remained silent. However, on Monday, he posted a cryptic message on his X account.

Ad
"A lie don’t care who tells it or repeats it. Its goal is to be heard. The truth could be standing right in front of u consistently for years but u don’t see it because a lie is in your mind. The Truth may not be as popular as a lie but the Truth wins in the end. #CoachPrime," Sanders tweeted.
Ad
Ad

While he did not elaborate, the message could be in line with the theory that NFL teams didn't pass on Shedeur due to athletic concerns, but to teach the Sanders family a lesson.

Several analysts have raised the point that Deion did his son no favors by spending the first few months of the year telling NFL teams that he would continue to meddle with his son's development even as a professional.

About the author
Andrés Linares

Andrés Linares

Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.

Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.

His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.

Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications