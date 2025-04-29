Deion Sanders’ sneakers: All about $45M worth Coach Prime’s upcoming launch Nike collab launch

Last week was not the best one for Deion Sanders and his family. He had to watch Shedeur Sanders drop to the fifth round, and Shilo Sanders went undrafted. However, life must go on, and there are other things to do.

On Saturday, it was announced that a new set of personalized Deion sneakers will be released by Nike on May 30. The shoe is inspired by the Baltimore Ravens colorway, the last team Deion, who has a net worth of $45 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), played for in the NFL in the 2004-05 season.

The shoes will retail at $150 a pair, and shoppers will be able to get them through Nike, Foot Locker and other select retailers. This is a re-release of the Nike Air Diamond Turf, with the shoe getting a fresh look and design, which includes durable leather and Air units in the heel and forefoot.

Deion Sanders' cryptic message following Shedeur Sanders' slide into the fifth round of the NFL draft

Following Shedeur Sanders' drop from first-round contender to fifth-round selection by the Cleveland Browns, Deion Sanders initially remained silent. However, on Monday, he posted a cryptic message on his X account.

"A lie don’t care who tells it or repeats it. Its goal is to be heard. The truth could be standing right in front of u consistently for years but u don’t see it because a lie is in your mind. The Truth may not be as popular as a lie but the Truth wins in the end. #CoachPrime," Sanders tweeted.

While he did not elaborate, the message could be in line with the theory that NFL teams didn't pass on Shedeur due to athletic concerns, but to teach the Sanders family a lesson.

Several analysts have raised the point that Deion did his son no favors by spending the first few months of the year telling NFL teams that he would continue to meddle with his son's development even as a professional.

