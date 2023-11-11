Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders compares himself to NFL legends Tom Brady and Michael Vick ahead of Week 11 clash

Despite starting the season with a bang, Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have been struggling to replicate their initial performance on the field in recent games. The Buffs have won just one of the last five games, and are currently on a three-game losing streak in Deion Sanders' debut campaign as head coach.

Nevertheless, Shedeur Sanders still believes he has what it takes to make his name as a great quarterback in college football. Initially, Coach Prime's quarterback son was a part of the Heisman conversation. But Shedeur has been struggling in recent times to put his team back in winning form.

In a recent interview with Complex, Shedeur Sanders went on to compare his skills on the gridiron to those of NFL legends Michael Vick and Tom Brady. During the interview, he stated that he can change his skill set depending on what the team requires on the field against a particular rival.

"I'll say its a mixture because I'm able to stay in the pocket and deliver the ball. I can play like Brady, but I'm also able to extend plays and if it's no there, take it like Vick. So it just depends, it's funny whenever situations in the game occurs, they're like 'Hey, you gotta be Vick tonight. You gotta be Mike Vick tonight'. So that's when we bring our legs involved", Shedeur said.

So far in his debut campaign for the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders has gone on to record 2,882 passing yards and 24 TD passes. When it comes to his rushing game, he has -80 yards along with 3 rushing TDs, which came in games against Nebraska, USC and Arizona State respectively.

During last weekend's defeat at the hands of Oregon State, the Buffs quarterback put up 245 passing yards with two TD passes while being sacked four times. Can Shedeur once again find his prime performance in order to break the losing streak of the Buffs in week 11?

Colorado's O-line needs to protect Shedeur Sanders better in week 11

One of the major concerns for Deion Sanders and his team is to protect their quarterback better on the field. But their offensive line has not been very successful with this task, as Shedeur Sanders has already been sacked 45 times this campaign.

Oregon St Colorado Football

If Colorado wants to improve their chances of securing a win against Arizona, then the O-line needs to do a better job of protecting their quarterback in order for him to make game-changing plays. If Shedeur faces less pressure from Arizona, then there is a chance that he can use his playmaking skills to pull off an upset win over the favorites in this week 11 game.