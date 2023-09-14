Deion Sanders' son Shilo Sanders has a 4-word reaction for college football world: "We’re just getting started”

If you think Colorado's 2-0 record this season is a fluke, Shilo Sanders has a message for you. The Buffaloes safety recently took to Instagram to share a four-word warning for the team's detractors:

“We're just getting started!”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Shilo, the son of CU coach Deion Sanders, posted the message with a short video of him in action for the Buffaloes. Many may regard Shilo's message as boasting, but they can't deny that he and the Buffs have earned the bragging right.

Colorado has gone from being just a potpourri of players during the off-season to posting back-to-back wins.

The Buffs started their season with a morale-boosting win against the TCU Horned Frogs, which set them on a hot form. Colorado continued in Week 2 as it breezed past the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Having two wins in as many games to start the season is not what many expected of this Buffs team before the season commenced.

However, Shilo Sanders and his teammates, under the guidance of the legendary Deion Sanders, have now won the hearts of many fans. Now, all eyes are on them to continue their run against Colorado State on Saturday in an important rivalry.

Shilo Sanders has played under Coach Prime at JSU and CU

Shilo Sanders plays for the Colorado Buffs under his dad, Deion Sanders. He enrolled at South Carolina to play for the Gamecocks in 2019. However, he transferred to Jackson State to join his dad and brother after the 2020 season.

Shilo Sanders is a redshirt junior and plays as a safety for Colorado. He is heir to one of the proudest football dynasties in the country. Shilo has always had so much to live up to as the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. But he's not alone.

His brother, Deion Sanders Jr., played for the SMU Mustangs as a defensive back.

Shilo and his other brother, Shedeur Sanders, play for their dad in Colorado. Shedeur is the Buff's starting quarterback and is at the forefront of Colorado's ongoing revival. But the family's involvement with Colorado doesn't stop there.

Deion Sanders Jr. handles the team's social media publicity and content creation. So, it's obvious that Deion has built the Sanders family into an effective football empire. Shedeur and Shilo are the stars on the field, with Deion Sr. as the coaching strategist while Deion Jr. does the media work.