Deion Sanders strongly advised CU players to ignore NFL scout’s instructions during Colorado’s pro day

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is one of the most outspoken people in the football world. He is never hesitant to share his opinion on anything. He is also very defensive of his players, which is part of why he is so popular in the Colorado locker room.

Sanders has done a great job since arriving in Colorado, making it an appealing destination for recruits and transfers. He has grown several players this past season into potential NFL draft picks.

While the season is over, that has not stopped Deion Sanders from supporting his graduating seniors. He was at Colorado's pro day on Friday, helping his participating players.

NFL scouts were also in attendance, and in a video, one of them is seen giving advice on how to start the 40-yard dash to some players. Deion Sanders did not like this and strongly advised his players not to change what they had been doing.

"Start how y'all be starting. Don't listen to this man here. Do what y'all do."

It is not clear from the video what the scout is telling the players exactly. However, he appears to be giving them some sort of advice on how to start the 40-yard dash. While that seems innocent enough, Deion Sanders did not like what he was telling his players and told them to ignore him.

Deion Sanders thinks Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter should be the first two picks in the 2025 NFL draft

Deion Sanders spoke with the media during Colorado's pro day and gave his thoughts on his team's two best NFL prospects, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter. He told ESPN's Jeff Legwold that he thinks they should be the first two players drafted.

"It's tremendous," Sanders said. "They should be going 1-2 [in the draft], that’s the way I feel about it. They are the two best players in this draft. . . . The surest bets in this draft are those two young men, and I didn’t stutter or stammer when I said that."

While Coach Prime thinks they should be the first two players drafted, that is looking highly unlikely. The Tennessee Titans hold the first pick and most mock drafts project that if they take a QB, it will be Miami's Cam Ward. Penn State Edge Abdul Carter is also in the mix to be drafted first.

While they are unlikely to be the first two picks of the board, both Sanders and Hunter are projected to go in the top five.

