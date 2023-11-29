Deion Sanders suffers another setback as Colorado OC moves to San Diego State after multiple players de-commit from Buffaloes' football program

Deion Sanders has a new challenge at hand after the Colorado Buffaloes' OC moved to San Diego State. Sean Lewis joined the Buffs this season after spending the past five seasons as the head coach of Kent State. However, after losing four of their five games prior to their loss at the hands of Oregon State earlier this month, Sanders promoted former NFL head coach Pat Shurmur as the co-offensive coordinator and assigned him to play-calling duties.

Despite this, the Buffs' performance did not improve, and they lost all the remaining games of their regular season schedule to compile a 4-8 record (1-8). Following this dismal run, three top recruiting prospects including 2024 QB recruit Danny O'Neil and 2025 QB prospect Antwann Hill Jr. decided to de-commit from the Buffs.

All of these events have now led to Sean Lewis deciding to move forward with his coaching career and part ways with Colorado. The 37-year-old has agreed to replace the retiring Brady Hoke as the next head coach of San Diego State, according to recent reports.

As the former Colorado OC moves to San Diego State, it opens up a new kind of dilemma for Coach Prime and his team as they gear up to be a part of the Big 12 conference next year. The Colorado offense has a problem in terms of guarding their quarterback. And despite averaging 34 points per game in the first six games of the season under Lewis, they could not keep their momentum going ahead.

San Diego State holds on to hopes of Sean Lewis bringing success to the program

Under Brady Hoke, the Aztecs failed to be eligible for bowl games this season, finishing the regular season with a 4-8 overall record. Hoke decided to retire after their final game against Fresno State, which they won 33-18. They finished at the bottom of the Mountain West rankings, their worst finish under Hoke.

Now, the program will be hoping that the hiring of Sean Lewis will bring in a new successful era for the program. Lewis has an offensive mindset and is focused on creating opportunities and scoring points. It will be interesting to see if this formula comes to fruition in his new journey.