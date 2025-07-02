Deion Sanders suffers harsh blow as No. 2 WR in 2026 class ditches Colorado for Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have been dealt a harsh blow in their hopes of obtaining a strong recruitment class for the 2026 season.

It was announced on Wednesday that Cederian Morgan would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Buffaloes had their eyes on Morgan, and the player visited Boulder in May. However, this was not enough to entice the player to Deion Sanders' side.

Cederian Morgan is a five-star wide receiver prospect from Alabama. 247Sports ranks him as the 11th best player in the class of 2026, the second best wide receiver and the best player from Alabama.

He attends Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, AL, where he developed into a successful three-sport athlete (Athletics, Basketball and Football).

Focusing on the gridiron, Morgan finished his junior year with 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns, as he helped his team make the state playoffs.

These numbers made Morgan a sought-after player, receiving offers from numerous top teams, including Colorado, Clemson and Arkansas. However, all of these teams were unable to get the prospect to sign.

Comparing Colorado and Alabama's 2026 Recruitment classes

The failure to bring Cederian Morgan in is another setback for the Colorado Buffaloes in their quest to keep them a contender in the Big 12 for years to come.

Currently, 247Sports ranks Colorado's 2026 recruiting class 100th nationally, with five players committed. The best of these is four-star rated safety Preston Ashley. While the Buffaloes have extended offers to several other recruits, some of whom may commit in the coming weeks, it's unlikely they'll land a player of Morgan's caliber in Boulder.

In contrast, the signing of Morgan only boosts the Crimson Tide's 2026 class. 247Sports ranks them as the sixth best in the country, with Morgan being one of the five-star ranked players to commit.

He is joined by Xavier Griffin, a top-rated linebacker and the No. 8 player in the class, who also committed to Alabama this week.

