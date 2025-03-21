Deion Sanders takes a trip down memory lane to relive the tough love he gave to young Shedeur 

Deion Sanders has always been a family man. Two of his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, played under him in college and are preparing for their professional careers in the NFL. Amidst the offseason preparations, Coach Prime decided to take a walk down memory lane.

Ad

Back in 2014-15, Deion Sanders was part of a reality TV show called Deion's Family Playbook. The show revolved around his life as a single father who was raising five kids. On Thursday, Coach Prime shared a clip from the show on his Instagram.

The video showcased the Hall of Famer speaking with his son Shedeur Sanders who had just joined a new school. Coach Prime was trying to motivate his son who had a rough first day at a new school. After his dad sat down with him, the former Buffs QB had a heart-to-heart conversation with the 2×Super Bowl champion in the clip.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What's your last name?" Coach Prime asked his son who answered in an underwhelming voice. "What does Sanders mean?" Coach Prime continued. "And we're confident, and we're tough. We can make it through anything."

Ad

"I knew changing schools was going to be hard on him," Coach Prime said "But times like this baby, make a young fellow grow up and get a little tougher,"

"It was a bad day for me, 'cause I really didn't know that many people," Shedeur Sanders said. "So whenever you don't know that many people it's not that fun."

Ad

As he continued to speak about the incident in the clip, Deion Sanders said that his son had to get motivated so that he could "dominate whatever's ahead of him." He added that this was just one of many hurdles that Shedeurs Sanders would face in his life.

Shedeur Sanders expresses gratitude to dad Deion Sanders for his guidance

At the 2025 NFL scouting combine, the Colorado quarterback took a moment to appreciate his dad, Deion Sanders's contribution to his career.

Ad

"At first I'll say it was hard," Shedeur Sanders revealed. "Because you know, he's getting onto you all the time. And you don't understand the expectations that he has for you. So, growing up, I'm just thankful for it, the opportunity to have him as, being my dad."

"You know, sometimes, early in your life, you feel like it's pressure," the QB said. "But when you get older, you start understanding it's a privilege to have someone that has been through everything you gonna go through ... I'm truly thankful for it, pops."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place