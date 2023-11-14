Deion Sanders to Texas A&M gets a big upvote from Stephen A. Smith as Jimbo Fisher gets fired post Week 11 win

Texas A&M fired Jimbo Fisher as head coach on Sunday, and there have been talks of Deion Sanders replacing him. The former Dallas Cowboys cornerback is only in his first year as coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision after taking over at Colorado this season.

Sanders brought much attention to the Buffaloes this season, and ESPN analyst Steven A. Smith will want to see that in the Southeastern Conference. Speaking on sports talk show "Get Up" on Monday, Smith shared his thoughts on Coach Prime at College Station.

"That’s what I’ve been saying, Deion Sanders in the SEC," Smith said. "With that vault that they have available to them. Them hogs that he could recruit. He doesn’t have them at Colorado, and he ain’t going to get them. I don’t think they’ll do it. Texas A&M, Primetime, Deion Sanders in the SEC? That needs to happen."

Fisher was fired after the Aggies won 52-10 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 11. The win lifted the team to 6-4, but it wasn't enough for the coach to save his job.

Will Deion Sanders be open to taking the Texas A&M job?

Becoming the coach of Texas A&M takes Deion Sanders to the next level in his coaching career. However, there are no indications that the legendary cornerback will be ready to leave Boulder following his disappointing first season in charge of the Buffaloes.

Rather than take the next step to join the Aggies ahead of 2024, Sanders will aim to get things right next season at Colorado as the program moves to the Big 12. His intention to win with the Buffaloes and prove doubters wrong rules him out of the Texas A&M job.

Texas A&M can be elite with the right coach

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes Texas A&M has the potential to be an elite team and a contender in the SEC with the right coach. This is despite the program’s struggle in recent years to compete in the conference, falling behind Alabama and LSU in the SEC West.

“I think we were talking about A&M, what kind of school it is, I still believe it can be elite, but it has to have the right coach,” Finebaum said.

“And Jimbo Fisher was just going to the most expensive store on Fifth Avenue and buying the most expensive clothes and thinking that’s going to get you in the after party at a Taylor Swift concert.”

The program continues to look for a new coach after the end of Jimbo Fisher's tenure. Many names will be linked to the Aggies in the next few weeks as they intensify the search for Fisher's replacement. However, it's unlikely the new guy will be Deion Sanders.