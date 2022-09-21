College Football Rumors: Deion Sanders earmarked as top candidate for prominent HC job

Needless to say, Deion Sanders is legendary. He’s the only person ever to play in both a Super Bowl and in the World Series. Not only that, he’s also the only player to ever grab an interception in the NFL and slam a home run in the MLB in the same week. Sanders isn’t just an iconic athlete, he’s also a fantastic college football head coach. He's compiled an elite 14-2 record in his past 16 games as Jackson State University head coach. So far this season, he’s at 3-0.

One of the biggest mysteries in college football is how Arizona State University don’t have a good football program. They’ve got a load of resources, an appealing location, and the weather is absolutely fantastic. How have they only posted one top 10 finish in 35 years (which was all the way back in 1996, by the way)? How did they not make Herm Edwards work as their head coach with the type of recruits that he brought in?

Edwards was fired on Sunday after Arizona State’s 30-21 defeat to Eastern Michigan University. The vacancy now presents a very fascinating scenario. Could a program that seems to self-destruct at every opportunity be saved by someone with the Midas touch? That’s what the rumor mill is saying. There is speculation that Deion Sanders could potentially go to Arizona State University. That would be one hell of a story.

Also, check this out on his coaching resume: He’s the only coach to ever sign the number-one recruit in the United States to an FCS school. That was cornerback Travis Hunter out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Check out the impact that Sanders has had on him:

This is why!! It can’t be replicated when it’s authenticated! Why would Travis Hunter, the #1 player in the country choose Coach Prime over fsu dey say 🤦🏾‍♂️This is why!! It can’t be replicated when it’s authenticated! Why would Travis Hunter, the #1 player in the country choose Coach Prime over fsu dey say 🤦🏾‍♂️ This is why!! It can’t be replicated when it’s authenticated! 😎 https://t.co/gfU5pxwTVs

The legend of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders - Chicago Bears v Baltimore Ravens

Deion Sanders is famous for his incredible athletic ability. On the exact same day on October 11, 1992, Sanders played in both an NFL game and an MLB game. Oh, and this happened in two completely different cities.

It wasn't the only time that Sanders has done something like that either. At Florida State University, he won both the 100 and 200 meters in a track meet one morning. Later that night, he played as the starting center fielder for the Seminoles’ baseball team.

Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports I would absolutely watch a show where Deion Sanders and the guy on the horse just travel around America together solving crimes and shit. I would absolutely watch a show where Deion Sanders and the guy on the horse just travel around America together solving crimes and shit. https://t.co/qFIr4QqHYh

It doesn’t stop there, either. He’s also one of two players (the other being Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Dudley) to have scored an NFL touchdown in six different ways. He did so via rushing, receiving, interception, fumble recovery, kick return and punt return.

Now Deion Sanders' is also the number-one coaching candidate in the nation.

