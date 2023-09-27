Deion Sanders trademark: "Prime Time" files for 5 more trademarks as he eyes business expansion after helping Colorado make $90m

When it comes to brand marketing in the world of sports, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is renowned as one of the best.

He primed himself as one of the most marketable players in the NFL during his playing career and has maintained valuable branding after retiring.

Coach Prime is actively capitalizing on his popularity and the attention he’s brought to Colorado football this season by trademarking a couple of catchphrases associated with him. The Buffaloes coach has notably submitted an additional five trademark applications.

Following the Week 4 blowout loss to Oregon in Eugene, Deion Sanders' attorney, Jessany Garrett, has submitted the necessary paperwork with the aim of obtaining a second set of trademarks on his behalf. As documented in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database. These trademarks include:

“AIN’T NOBODY CARE”

“F AROUND AND FIND OUT”

“WE KEEP RECEIPTS”

“PITBULL IN PUMPS”

“WORKING OR TWERKING”

Colorado Oregon Football Week 4 game

This development follows closely on the heels of former Dallas Cowboys cornerback submitting trademark applications for “Coach Prime,” “Prime Effect,” “Daddy Buck,” and “It's Personal.”

If accepted, these additions would bring his total pending trademark count to nine.

Deion Sanders has generated Colorado over $90 million wealth this season

The hiring of Deion Sanders by Colorado has had a positive financial impact on the university's athletic department. Coach Prime has brought the program to the center of attention since he came on board in December 2022 and the financial benefits have been unprecedented.

As reported by the Daily Camera, the university has generated an estimated $90.55 million in advertising revenue in the first three games of the season.

This highlights the significant and transformative influence that the former Jackson State coach has brought to the program.

Since the arrival of Deion Sanders in Boulder, Colorado stores have experienced an astounding 505% surge in sales in December alone.

Annual sales statistics have shown that team store revenue is currently outpacing 2022 by an astonishing 892% and 2021 by 153%.

There's also been an unprecedented increase in Buffalo's ticket prices this season. According to reports, there was a 1,668% increase in Colorado ticket prices at the start of the season when compared to 2022, by far the highest in college football. With increased demand, prices are expected to soar higher.

Overall, the hiring of Deion Sanders has been a bargain for the University of Colorado in many aspects.

The team has also improved when compared to a 1-11 season in 2022, having won the first three games of the season before losing to Oregon in their Week 4 encounter.