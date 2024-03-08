Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is gearing up for their debut seasons as members of the Big 12 conference this year. Coach Prime, who took over as the head coach last season, led the Buffs to a 4-8 overall campaign with his sons QB Shedeur and safety Shilo Sanders.

Recently, Deion Sanders took to social media to share a throwback photo of himself and his sons as a homage to their journey together. Coach Prime shared a post on his Instagram story where he uploaded snaps of Shedeur and Shilo's days with Jackson State.

Deion Sanders accompanied the post with a caption:

"We've been preparing for these moments for a while now. Ain't none of this new to us. @shilosanders @shedeursanders and @deionsanders been about the Family Business"

Shedeur Sanders began his collegiate journey with Jackson State in 2021 when his father became the head coach of the program. Shilo on the other hand spent two seasons with South Carolina before transferring to Jackson State in 2021. When Coach Prime arrived in Boulder, both Shilo and Shedeur made their way to play for the Buffs as well.

Coach Prime was off to a blazing start to his debut campaign in Boulder. Unfortunately, the team could not keep the momentum going and ultimately finished with just four wins in 2023. One of the main problems for Sanders was the failure of his offensive line in protecting QB Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur was the most sacked QB during the 2023 season with 52 sacks against him. Despite this, he managed to put up 3,270 passing yards and 27 TD passes for the team. Now it will be interesting to see how the youngster performs with a revamped O-line as a member of the Big 12 conference.

Deion Sanders on his dogs and leaders analogy instead of captains

During a recent interview, Deion Sanders talked about how he dislikes the traditional approach of having a captain on the team and instead instils a culture of 'dogs' and 'leaders'.

Coach Prime was questioned about his ideologies of who is a good leader. He talked about how he is implementing the idea of how a pack operates into his team to break the traditional system of hierarchy and foster good leadership skills.

"Every dog in a leader and every leader in a dog. A leader don't have to say he is a leader. He just leads. He leads from the front, back, middle, anywhere. He is a leader."

"Just because you're the loudest doesn't mean that you're a leader. Just because you have the nicest clothes and the nicest things, that doesn't mean you're a leader."

Will this analogy help Coach Prime is leading the Buffs to success this upcoming season?