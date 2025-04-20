Deion Sanders turns salesman with transfer portal pitch after his team puts on a show at Colorado spring game

Deion Sanders is unlike any other college football coach. While most coaches go door-to-door to get the best talent, Sanders is rather bidding on his influence to attract players to Boulder.

The college football spring transfer portal window will last until Friday, April 25th. Teams can add players just ahead of the next season, which starts on August 23.

On Saturday, Colorado's Instagram handle posted a video of Sanders during the spring game as he gave his pitch to prospects looking to play for Colorado.

Sanders' message was clear:

"Hey, anybody in the portal, you know, I ain't hard to find."

The "ain't hard to find" phrase has commonly used by Sanders and it suggests that he has kept an open channel for anyone wanting to play for Colorado.

Deion Sanders' Buffaloes transfer portal activity

Deion Sanders will have to do a major overhaul this transfer portal with some of their best players, especially Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and LaJohntay Wester, leaving for the 2025 NFL draft.

One of the most surprising exits, however, came from center Cash Cleveland, who entered the transfer portal on April 17. Meanwhile, Chijoke Nwankwo, the younger brother of former CU standout Chidozie Nwankwo, entered the portal on April 16.

Other exits include leading rusher Isaiah Augustave, pass rusher Taje McCoy, and safety Savion Riley. Moreover, wide receiver Adrian Wilson left before playing a snap.

Regardless, Deion Sanders' program continues to pave the way this spring with a few intriguing additions already joining the program.

To balance the losses, Colorado added key talent on both sides of the ball. Wide receiver Sincere Brown, a 6-foot-5 playmaker from Campbell who logged over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, brings a big-play threat to the offense. Offensive lineman Xavier Hill, formerly of LSU and Memphis, also joined the team.

The Buffaloes are coming off their first bowl-eligible season in a full season since 2016. They played the Alamo Bowl against the BYU Cougars as they ended their campaign with a 9-4 record.

