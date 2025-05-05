“Deion thanking Tom [Brady] like he didn’t buy it”: Fans react as video of 7x Super Bowl champ giving advice to Shedeur Sanders resurfaces

College football fans reacted after a video of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady giving Shedeur Sanders praise went viral.
Brady had been helping Sanders throughout his college career and helping him prepare to be an NFL quarterback. One advice that Brady gave Shedeur was to spend more time in the film room, rather than spending money on super nice cars and flexing it on social media.
After Brady's advice, college football fans seemed to agree with the legendary quarterback and felt like it was not only good advice for Shedeur Sanders but every college quarterback.
"Explains why the Raiders passed on Shedeur," a fan wrote.
"Deion thanking Tom like he didn't buy it for his kid," a fan added.
Shedeur Sanders ended up falling to the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Entitled behavior is defined as a mindset where an individual believes they are deserving of special treatment, favors, or rewards without having earned them through effort or merit," a fan added.
"When the goat speaks, you listen," a fan wrote.
As fans note, Sanders should've used Brady's advice and changed his attitude, especially before the combine, and just been all in on football and not the extracurricular activities.
"true words from tom :) time in the film room over rolls royces any day," a fan wrote.
"This is why Tom is the GOAT and Sanders will be a bust," a fan added.
Whether or not Sanders will use Brady's advice in the NFL is to be seen. But, college football fans believe the former Colorado Buffaloes' QB should follow Brady's advice.
Sanders helped lead the Buffaloes to a bowl game last season.
Shedeur Sanders just focused on helping the Browns win
Shedeur Sanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft with the hope of being a top-five pick.
However, Sanders had a historic fall as he fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. After falling to the fifth round, Sanders says his focus is proving the doubters wrong and helping the Browns win football games.
"I think what happened was I had a great interview and great process with the Browns, and that's why they were able to pick me. So anything outside the organization is really a nonfactor to me now because this is where my focus and this is where my mind is: Just doing everything I can to make the team better. So everything outside of that, the opinions don't really matter," Sanders said, via ESPN.
Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season with Colorado.
