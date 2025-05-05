“Deion thanking Tom [Brady] like he didn’t buy it”: Fans react as video of 7x Super Bowl champ giving advice to Shedeur Sanders resurfaces

College football fans reacted after a video of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady giving Shedeur Sanders praise went viral.

Ad

Brady had been helping Sanders throughout his college career and helping him prepare to be an NFL quarterback. One advice that Brady gave Shedeur was to spend more time in the film room, rather than spending money on super nice cars and flexing it on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Brady's advice, college football fans seemed to agree with the legendary quarterback and felt like it was not only good advice for Shedeur Sanders but every college quarterback.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Explains why the Raiders passed on Shedeur," a fan wrote.

"Deion thanking Tom like he didn't buy it for his kid," a fan added.

Shedeur Sanders ended up falling to the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Entitled behavior is defined as a mindset where an individual believes they are deserving of special treatment, favors, or rewards without having earned them through effort or merit," a fan added.

"When the goat speaks, you listen," a fan wrote.

As fans note, Sanders should've used Brady's advice and changed his attitude, especially before the combine, and just been all in on football and not the extracurricular activities.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"true words from tom :) time in the film room over rolls royces any day," a fan wrote.

"This is why Tom is the GOAT and Sanders will be a bust," a fan added.

Whether or not Sanders will use Brady's advice in the NFL is to be seen. But, college football fans believe the former Colorado Buffaloes' QB should follow Brady's advice.

Ad

Sanders helped lead the Buffaloes to a bowl game last season.

Shedeur Sanders just focused on helping the Browns win

Shedeur Sanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft with the hope of being a top-five pick.

However, Sanders had a historic fall as he fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. After falling to the fifth round, Sanders says his focus is proving the doubters wrong and helping the Browns win football games.

Ad

"I think what happened was I had a great interview and great process with the Browns, and that's why they were able to pick me. So anything outside the organization is really a nonfactor to me now because this is where my focus and this is where my mind is: Just doing everything I can to make the team better. So everything outside of that, the opinions don't really matter," Sanders said, via ESPN.

Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season with Colorado.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place