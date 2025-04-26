Deiondra Sanders' baby Snow rocks uncle Shedeur-inspired fit while Colorado QB awaits oasis after multiple rejections

The entire Sanders clan is behind Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders, who is yet to be picked in the 2025 NFL draft. After remaining unpicked on Day 1, many thought Sanders would be taken at the earliest in the second round.

While a team did pick a quarterback in the second round, his name was not Sanders. At No. 40, the New Orleans Saints picked Louisville QB Tyler Shough instead.

As Shedeur awaits his name to be called, his sister Deiondra Sanders responded to the many detractors who were trolling the quarterback for his big fall. She posted a photo on her Instagram story on Friday, where her son, Snow, was seen wearing a black T-shirt that read:

"The rejected will be respected."

Deiondra Sanders shares her son with her fiancé and R&B singer Jacquees. Snow was born in August 2024 on the same day as her father, Deion Sanders.

Deiondra Sanders chimes in support as Shedeur Sanders addresses disappointment after Day 1

Coming into the 2025 NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders was expected to be picked inside the first round. However, much to the surprise of many, NFL teams have stayed away from drafting the Colorado standout.

For the draft on Thursday, Shedeur, his family and friends gathered in Texas to see him get picked. However, Day 1 ended with Cam Ward (No. 1 pick) and Jaxson Dart (No. 25) being the only QBs drafted. Later in the day, Sanders addressed the crowd gathered.

"We all didn’t expect this, of course. But I feel like with God, anything is possible — everything is possible," he said. "I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. And under no circumstance — we all know — this shouldn’t have happened. But we understand we’re on to bigger and better things.

"Tomorrow’s the day. We’re going to be happy regardless. That’s it," he added.

Sharing the speech on her Instagram story, Deiondra Sanders came in support of her younger brother with a powerful message.

"It's testing season! God got you," she wrote. "Just know it fa sho wasn't cause a lack of talent but a build of hate. We witcha 2!! You gone be Legendary!!"

Shedeur Sanders remained undrafted after the second round on Friday.

