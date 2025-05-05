Deiondra Sanders’ fiancé, Jacquees, drops a cheeky reaction to baby Snow’s fun dinner with his mother

Deiondra Sanders and her fiancé, R&B singer Jacquees, seem to be back on good terms with one another. In Deiondra Sanders' latest post, she shared pictures and videos of their son, Snow, spending a shopping day alongside her.
In the final video of the post, Jacquees can be seen carrying Snow during a dinner he seems to have enjoyed alongside Deiondra Sanders. The singer also replied to the Instagram post with the following comment:
"☃️" Wrote Jacquees on Deiondra Sanders' post.
Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees had a very public falling out in the first few months of the year, over whether Snow could meet his father's family in the presence of his mother.
According to Deiondra Sanders, Jacquees' family refuses to meet Snow with her being present. Deion Sanders' daughter refuses to let the toddler travel without her.
However, over the last few weeks, Jacquees has been seen posting comments in posts of members of the Sanders family. Now, his presence with Snow and appearing on Deiondra Sanders' post appears to show that some kind of reconciliation is underway.
Deiondra Sanders postpones vacation to remain with Snow
According to a recent X post by Deiondra Sanders, the 33-year-old has postponed her plans several times due to an unwillingness to leave her son's side. It seems she has managed to get over that hurdle, for now, according to the same post.
"I’m going on vacation soon and I keep pushing my flight back cause I don’t wanna leave Snow. 😩 I’m so sad. I’m definitely taking him next time," wrote Deiondra Sanders.
Could it be that, given their recent reconciliation, Deiondra Sanders feels safer leaving her son with his father? That's something only Deiondra and Jacquees can answer, but recent events would seem to indicate this.
Whatever her reasoning, this does ratify the fact that Deiondra Sanders doesn't like leaving her son's side if she can avoid it.
