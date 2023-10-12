Deiondra Sanders shares glimpses from Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian's birthday celebration [WATCH]

Deiondra Sanders has grown really close to the Texas Longhorns' coach Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal. Deion Sanders' daughter has teamed up with the fashion stylist for several projects now. And she has made her way into Loreal's inner circle of friends.

The duo recently raised money for a great cause in Houston, Texas, to which even Coach Prime gave a shout-out to. And now they are off to celebrate Sarkisian's special day, the visuals of which look quite intimate. Deiondra has shared a glimpse of Steve Sarkisian's wife's birthday celebrations.

Here is a video from Loreal Sarkisian's 38th birthday celebrations, as shared by Deiondra Sanders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Watch how Deiondra Sanders and friends celebrated Loreal Sarkisian's birthday

Loreal Sarkisian turned 38 on Thursday and she had her friends over for an intimate celebration. Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders also turned up to the party and became the eyes of the fans there. She shared a glimpse from the party on her Instagram story with the fans where all the guests can be heard singing the happy birthday song. Watch the video here.

Expand Tweet

The Texas Longhorns first lady enjoyed her moment of limelight in front of a pile of gifts. She posed for the visuals as a professional model would but that shouldn't come as a surprise due to her work in the fashion industry. Moreover, Steve Sarkisian's wife has roped in Deiondra Sanders for her latest project.

Sanders works as a communication and media relations professional and since she joined Loreal's team, there is a new hype around her work.

Coach Prime's daughter impressed her dad with her work with Loreal

Deiondra Sanders has been working with Loreal Sarkisian for quite some time now and the duo has created some ripples. Loreal was in Paris a couple of weeks ago for the Givenchy fashion show before heading to a Longhorns game. And then she took Deiondra to raise money for a great cause.

The duo started a fashion project in Houston to raise money for scholarships and recently held their first event for the same. And that impressed Coach Prime a lot who gave a shout-out to her daughter for her work on social media.

Apart from her work with Loreal, Deiondra has been on the forefront in backing her father and brothers taking the Colorado football program to new heights. The Sanders family has redefined success for millions of their followers and hopes to continue to do so.