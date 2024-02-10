Deiondra Sanders wishes Coach Prime’s son Shilo Sanders on his special day - “Happy birthday, love you”

Deiondra Sanders wished his brother Shilo Sanders a very happy birthday on Friday, as the Colorado student-athlete turned 24 years old. Shiloh is the oldest child of Pilar and Deion Sanders' marriage, which also produced two other student-athletes in Shelomi and Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders have worked under his father both at Jackson State and Colorado.

Shilo had originally played for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC but took the step down to the FCS once his father decided to kickstart his head coaching career with the Jackson State Tigers. Shilo, like his father before him, plays in the secondary unit in the defense.

Shilo Sanders during the Paris Fashion Week

During January, both Shilo and Shadeur Sanders took a deviation from their usual footballing duties to attend the Paris Fashion Week and participate in the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter Collectio Show.

The show was organized by Grammy Award-winning singer and producer Pharell Williams and marked one of the first ventures of the brothers outside the world of sports.

Pilar Sanders was delighted and marked the occasion with the following commentary on her Instagram account:

"HEADLINING OPENING DAY OF PARIS’ MEN’S FASHION WEEK TODAY was @pharrell the Creative Director of @louisvuitton and of course both of MY SONS @shilosanders AND @shedeursanders !!!!! IT WAS AWESOME! words cannot express the excitement and pride to see my sons busting down walls and doing the very things their parents did but earlier, faster and better!"

Shilo Sanders' 2023 season numbers

During the 2023 season, the senior safety recorded 67 tackles of which 54 were solo ones and 13 were assists. On top of that, Shilo Sanders had four forced fumbles and one interception. That one interception was a pick-six Shilo returned for an 80-yard touchdown in Week 3 against Colorado State.

Sanders is expected to be one of the top five picks in the 2025 NFL draft and will be looking to put in a string of good performances in 2024 to make that happen.