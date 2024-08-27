DeMarco Murray suspension: Why did Oklahoma football assistant coach do? 

DeMarco Murray, the running backs coach for the Oklahoma Sooners, has been suspended. The suspension was announced on Tuesday and relates to an NCAA ruling.

ESPN's Pete Thamel broke the news on X and wrote:

"NCAA rules a one-game suspension for Oklahoma football assistant DeMarco Murray. Impermissible contact with 17 prospects over 16 months."

Why has DeMarco Murray been suspended?

DeMarco Murray has been suspended due to an NCAA investigation. The investigation found that Murray had impermissible contact with 17 prospects.

This included 65 phone calls and 36 messages from Murray to the prospects. In response to this investigation, the Oklahoma Sooners gave the following statement:

“The University discovered the violations through its monitoring systems and investigated, reported, and addressed the matters promptly and appropriately. Violations in question were limited to the actions of a coach who is... a current assistant coach."

“OU worked with the NCAA to manage the review and reach a conclusion, and penalties imposed by the University are already in effect.”

What punishment will DeMarco Murray face?

DeMarco Murray will face a one-game suspension. This suspension will happen during Week 1 of the 2024 season, meaning that Murray will miss the Sooners' season opener against the Temple Owls on Friday.

However, the impact of this suspension will be minimal. The Sooners are heavy favorites against Temple, so while Murray will not be at the game, his absence could have little impact on the final score.

What about Brent Venables?

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was also mentioned in the report by the NCAA.

The organization found the Sooners staff were properly educated in the recruiting rules. Venables was also at risk of being punished as well due to him violating "head coach responsibility" rules due to the actions of Murray.

This is because some of the violations happened before a major rule change in 2023, which meant that the head coach was automatically responsible for any of their assistants' actions.

However, Venables will receive no punishment for this and will be on the sidelines for the Sooners' season opener.

