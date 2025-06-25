"Demons need to be exorcised": CFB analyst drops his prediction for Georgia vs Alabama blockbuster

Georgia and Alabama have had one of college football’s fiercest rivalries, especially in recent years. Since 1992 (Southeastern Conference expansion), the Crimson Tide hold a 9-4 record over Georgia. Under Kirby Smart, Georgia is only 1-6 against Alabama.

In the upcoming season, Alabama will travel to Athens to face Georgia on Sept. 27.

On “That SEC Football Podcast” on Tuesday, college football analyst Michael W. Bratton weighed in on the rivalry and gave his prediction for the next contest.

“This is the only mark on Kirby's career (1-6 record against Alabama),” Bratton said (Timestamp: 48:52). “But demons need to be exorcised. … If it was in Tuscaloosa ... and remember, I pick Alabama to win the SEC, so I'm much higher on Alabama than most. Not this Saturday. Get the hell out of here. The Dogs get it done.”

The rivalry has seen some big moments, including the 2018 national championship, where Alabama came back from 13 points down to win in overtime, and the 2021 SEC title game, where Alabama handed Georgia its only loss of the season before the Bulldogs later beat them in the national championship.

Their most recent meeting in 2024 saw Alabama jump out to a 28-0 lead, but Georgia made a comeback to take a 34-33 lead. However, the Crimson Tide responded with a long touchdown and sealed the game with an interception, winning 41-34 and breaking Georgia’s 42-game regular-season win streak.

Georgia’s chances at the 2025 natty

According to ESPN’s FPI, Georgia has a 26.9% chance to win the SEC championship, second only to Texas at 34.1%. Alabama is the only other team with a noteworthy shot, at 17.2%. Georgia will have an advantage this season by playing both Texas and Alabama at home.

With only one career start to his name, Gunner Stockton is expected to be Georgia’s new starting quarterback. The offensive and defensive lines will have new faces after 13 athletes were drafted and 20 entered the transfer portal. Despite this, the program is among the favorites to win the national championship.

FPI ranks the Bulldogs second in the SEC and projects their record to be around 10 wins and two losses. They have a 78.6% chance of making the College Football Playoff and a 17.9% chance of winning the national title.

