"Demonstrating leadership off the field": Sam Leavitt fans gives ASU QB his flowers for massive $15000 gesture

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt earned the appreciation of college football fans after the quarterback donated $15,000 to the Pat Tillman Foundation.
After On3 posted the news on X, fans reacted by praising the young signal caller's actions in response to the post. The donation was made at the end of a youth football camp by the quarterback and Jordyn Tyson.
"Amazing. Great man. Great program." a fan posted.
"Demonstrating leadership off the field." a fan said.
"Very rare Arizona State W," another fan wrote.
Others took the opportunity to remember Pat Tillman. The former Arizona State and Arizona Cardinals player retired from football to join the Army. He died in Afghanistan in 2004. He was promoted to corporal after his death.
"Nice gesture. R.I.P. Pat," a fan wrote.
"Awesome!! Pat Tillman is an American Hero! We was supposed to never forget, I never forget," a fan added.
"salute! 🫡", another fan posted.
During his time with the Sun Devils, Tillman was named Pac 10 Defensive Player of the Year in 1997, helping Arizona State to a 9-3 record and a Sun Bowl victory over Iowa. The Sun Devils finished ranked No. 16 in the nation. He also excelled in the classroom, where he had a 3.85 GPA.
After finishing his college career, Tillman was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals, playing there for four years before enlisting in the Army as a result of the 9/11 attacks.
The Pat Tillman Foundation supports military members, veterans and spouses with academic scholarships and lifelong development plans.
As for Sam Leavitt, the signal caller is heading into his second season Tempe. He threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns, while also throwing six interceptions. Leavitt led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and the College Football Playoff, where they lost in the quarterfinals to the Texas Longhorns in overtime.
College football insider expects big results from Sam Leavitt
Fox college football insider Joel Klatt believes Sam Leavitt will have a big year in Tempe in 2025. The former explained his reasoning on an episode of his show.
“Leavitt is a threat with his legs on the scramble, he ran for 60 yards against Texas in that CFP game," Klatt said. "He impressed with his poise that game. I think he’s a terrific player and again, I trust Kenny Dillingham. You’ve got Jordyn Tyson on the outside. Those are the factors that lead me to believe that Leavitt is going to have one of the five best years in college football."
Klatt only had three quarterbacks ranked over Leavitt. Arch Manning, John Mateer and Cade Klubnik.
Sam Leavitt and Arizona State snuck up on other teams last season, but after giving Texas all they could handle in the CFP, other programs might be following them closely this time around.
