Denzel Burke injury update: Latest on the Ohio State player for Week 8 

In a setback for Ohio State, star CB Denzel Burke is facing a temporary disruption. Burke exited the game in the third quarter against Purdue after a tackle leading to Boilermaker gain.

Freshman Jermaine Mathews stepped up as his replacement for the Buckeyes, with Jordan Hancock also assuming an expanded role as an outside cornerback.

Denzel Burke injury update

Denzel Burke left the field limping in the third quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers. The injury occurred during a play that was apparently Purdue's longest pass play. His ankle rolled on causing trouble to Burke as he was trying to cover the ground quickly.

Immediate evaluation by the Buckeyes' training staff took place on the field. Subsequently, Burke was in the medical tent for further examination. The nature of his injury is still undisclosed.

The gravity of the situation became more apparent after some time. Trainers escorted Denzel Burke to Ohio State's locker room. Unfortunately, he didn’t make a return to the sideline.

Before getting injured, Burke made his presence felt on the field. He had already recorded three tackles and a cover grade of 84.6 (10 snaps minimum).

Fans and the team are awaiting updates on the extent of the injury. However, it looks less likely that he will be extending his services in the week 8 matchup against No. 7 Penn State. The absence of such a key player could pose challenges for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Denzel Burke for the Ohio State Buckeyes

The abrupt departure of Burke is a concern for the Buckeyes. This is especially true after considering his impactful presence since emerging in 2021. He was the No. 1 corner in his freshman year, leading the defense in snaps and recording 35 total tackles, 12 passes defended, an interception, and a touchdown.

However, his sophomore season didn't match the statistical heights of his debut as it was plagued by various injuries. Despite the challenges, Burke finished the season on a high note. He delivered a standout performance in the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Georgia Bulldogs.

In the the current season, Burke expressed gratitude for his restored health saying,

“Physically, I couldn't do a lot of things. I had the shoulder, I had an ankle, the hand, fingers. So I'm healthy this year, thank God. So, God willing, I could just stay healthy all year.”

The lack of specific details regarding Burke's recent injury raises questions about his availability moving forward. Analysts and fans are left speculating about the impact on Ohio State's defensive lineup.

As Ohio State braces for the upcoming challenges, including the crucial Week 8, Denzel Burke injury update is eagerly awaited. The Buckeyes and their fans can only hope for a swift recovery.