Deontae Lawson, Caleb Odom and more Alabama stars hype up Ryan Williams over 2026 EA CFB cover move

Ryan Williams was announced as a cover star for EA Sports College Football 26 on Tuesday. The Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver and Ohio State Buckeyes phenom Jeremiah Smith will grace the second edition of the franchise's reboot.
Williams and Smith are entering their sophomore years. Their selection as cover stars seems symbolic, considering it's the second edition of the video game since they returned after an 11-year hiatus. Williams and Smith led their programs in the major pass-catching categories in 2024.
Following the announcement of the news, Alabama LB Deontae Lawson, CB Zabien Brown and Ole Miss WR Caleb Odom shared the video game's cover on their Instagram stories to hype up the fleet-footed star.
"Cribbb," Lawson wrote.
"@ryanwms1 🙂↔🙂↔," Odom added.
The Alabama Crimson Tide is a tight-knit group, with former and current players maintaining a strong bond. Williams thrived in his freshman season thanks to his natural talent and the power of friendship.
What's next for Ryan Williams and Alabama?
Ryan Williams had a blistering start to his college football career last season. He was a major weapon for Jalen Milroe, scoring at least one TD in the first five games. However, his receiving yards saw a minor decline for the rest of the campaign. He ended the season with 48 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.
Williams figures to be a fun player to use in College Football 26 due to his breakaway speed, catching ability and penchant for dodging incoming defensive backs. His spinning touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs in their regular-season matchup looked tailor-made for a video game highlight reel.
Players using the Alabama Crimson Tide will also look to snag one-handed receptions with the now sophomore wide receiver.
In the real world, Williams will look to help Alabama reclaim its spot as college football's paramount franchise. The Crimson Tide missed out on the College Football Playoff in 2024 after losing three games in the regular season. They then lost their bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines. Hence, it's a must for Kalen DeBoer's side that significant improvement is shown in the 2025 season.
