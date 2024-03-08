"Depth in all positions": Georgia HC Kirby Smart voices pressing concerns for Bulldogs ahead of Spring Practice

Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs' head coach, has spoken out about the challenges his team confronts ahead of this year's spring practice. The program announced that it would start practice on Tuesday, March 12, with some new faces on the roster.

Smart appeared on The Late Kick with Josh Pate podcast this week and was asked about his biggest concern for Georgia ahead of spring practice.

“Depth. Depth in all positions," Smart said. "Can we create offensive and defensive line depths. I look across football. The game is changing. Less big guys are playing. Every NFL scout that comes in here says ‘we can’t find offensive linemen. We can’t find offensive linemen.’"

"Well, that’s what we do here. We recruit offensive linemen. We get big guys and we develop defensive linemen. There’s just less of them. There’s less big people. So we want to establish depth at both those positions.”

As per reports, Georiga saw 18 players exit the team via the transfer portal following its defeat against Alabama in last season's SEC championship game. Meanwhile, seven players joined Kirby Smart's Bulldogs from the transfer portal.

How did Kirby Smart's Georiga Bulldogs fare in the 2023 college football season?

Kirby Smart's Georiga Bulldogs had the No. 1 rank in the country for most of the 2023 college football season. They finished the regular season with a 12-0 record but lost the SEC title game to Nick Saban's Alabama, which saw them miss out on a spot in the College Football Playoff.

However, the Bulldogs managed to finish the season with a win, trouncing the Florida State Seminoles 63-3 in the Orange Bowl.

Here's a look at the Bulldogs' schedule for the 2024 college football season:

Aug. 31: vs. Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)

Sept. 7: vs. Tennessee Tech

Sept. 14: @ Kentucky

Sept. 21: BYE

Sept. 28 @ Alabama

Oct. 5: vs. Auburn

Oct. 12: vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 19: Texas

Oct. 26: BYE

Nov. 2: vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)

Nov. 9: @ Ole Miss

Nov. 16: vs. Tennessee

Nov. 23 vs UMass

Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech