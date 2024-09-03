Derek Jeter announced Michigan’s honorary captain for Week 2 matchup against Texas

New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter will be No. 9 Michigan’s honorary captain for its upcoming Week 2 college football game against No. 4 Texas Longhorns at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore confirmed that Jeter will attend the eagerly-awaited contest on Saturday.

According to ESPN, Michigan initially planned to name former Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh as its honorary captain for the Week 1 game against Fresno State. Harbaugh led the program to the national title last season before leaving to coach the LA Chargers.

However, Harbaugh didn't attend the game. Instead, his parents, Jack and Jackie Harbaugh, were named as Michigan's honor captains in the season opener.

Jeter has deep ties with Michigan. He attended Kalamazoo Central High School and later earned a scholarship to attend the University of Michigan.

However, Jerer's stint at Michigan was short-lived since he was quickly moved through the New York Yankees farm system.

Derek Jeter's star-studded MLB career

Derek Jeter spent his entire 20-year career with the New York Yankees as a shortstop from 1995 to 2014. The star slugger batted .310, along with 3,465 hits, 1,311 RBIs and 260 home runs.

Jeter earned MLB 14 All-Star honors and also helped the Yankees win five World Series titles. Jeter retired from the MLB after the 2014 season. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

2024 College football season: How to watch Week 2 clash between Michigan vs. Texas?

The Michigan (1-0) vs. Texas (1-0) game will be broadcast live on FOX, with kickoff at noon ET. Fans without cable access can live stream the game on Fubo, ESPN+, Sling TV and Hulu+ Live TV.

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: noon ET

noon ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo, ESPN+, Sling TV and Hulu+ Live TV

Fubo, ESPN+, Sling TV and Hulu+ Live TV Venue: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan

