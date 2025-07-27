DeSean Jackson, Delaware State address QB loss with massive move for 2503-yard, 17-TD signal caller

Former NFL star and current Delaware State Hornets coach DeSean Jackson watched as his starting quarterback, Marqui Adams, left the team in the transfer portal on Friday. Left without a starting QB only a month away from the start of the season, the Hornets wasted no time addressing the newfound hole in their roster.

On Saturday, it was reported by reporter Zack McKinnell on X that the Sacramento State QB Kaiden Bennett transferred to Delaware State.

"Sacramento State QB Kaiden Bennett has transferred to Delaware State," McKinnell wrote. "Bennett posted 2,192 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 577 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns in 2023… He led the Hornets to the 2nd Rd of the FCS Playoffs & an FBS win over Stanford."

Bennett has only played significant minutes in the 2023 season, but has spent the past four years at Sacramento State. In that time, he has amassed 2503 passing yards and 17 TDs.

Bennett will replace Marqui Adams, who has been a member of the Delaware State Hornets for the past three seasons. He still has two years of eligibility remaining. Head coach DeSean Jackson spoke positively of him during spring practice.

"Marqui is a playmaker, man," Jackson said. "He can do some special things with his legs. As you saw today, he scored like a 50-yard touchdown. He can make plays on the ground."

DeSean Jackson prepares for his first season as a college head coach

Losing your team's presumptive starting quarterback only a month before the start of the season would not be ideal for any head coach. It was likely even more challenging for DeSean Jackson, who is preparing for his first season as a head coach at the college football level.

Jackson played in the NFL from 2008 until 2022, playing for various teams and earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2009. He was awarded a Super Bowl ring after the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI despite being released earlier in the season.

He does not have much experience coaching since retiring from his football playing career. Last season, he was the offensive coordinator for Woodrow Wilson High School in California. He is now taking a sizable jump in caliber of competition and responsibility as a college football head coach.

Despite his limited experience, DeSean Jackson appears to be handling his new role well. This can be seen by how quickly he helped his team find a new starting quarterback after the surprising departure of Marqui Adams.

