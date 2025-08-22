Deshaun Watson's coach throws shade at Arch Manning over 2026 draft future as hype train gathers full-steam ahead of Texas-Ohio showdown

Arch Manning has been the talk of the town for the Texas Longhorns heading into the 2025 season. There has also been some intrigue on whether the quarterback will declare for the 2026 NFL draft or continue as Texas' starter for two seasons before going pro.

Ad

With the spotlight on Manning, quarterback trainer Quincy Avery, who has also coached Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, aimed a cheeky dig at the Texas star.

"Calling someone who has started less than 4 games in college a #1 overall pick is crazyyyy," Avery tweeted on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Quincy Avery @QuincyAvery Calling someone who has started less than 4 games in college a #1 overall pick is crazyyyy

Ad

Trending

Manning is widely regarded as the No. 1 pick for next year's draft if he decides to go pro in 2026. The quarterback is also one of the reasons why the Longhorns have earned the No. 1 rank in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

Manning committed to Texas in 2023. He redshirted his first year with the program and served as Quinn Ewers' backup in the 2024 season.

Although Manning saw limited gametime last season, he started two games when Ewers was injured and led the Longhorns to dominating wins in both.

Ad

Texas QB Arch Manning suggests he might be open to declaring for 2026 NFL draft

Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning - Source: Imagn

Earlier this year, Arch Manning's grandfather, Archie, said that the Texas quarterback might stay at the program for two years as a starter before declaring for the 2027 NFL draft.

Ad

However, Arch cleared the air around his future, suggesting that he might be open to going pro next year.

“Yeah, I don’t know where he got that from," Arch said on Thursday. "He texted me and apologized about that. But I’m really just taking it day-by-day right now.”

Manning is also considered one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy next season. Texas will open its regular season against Ohio State on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.