Desmond Howard emphasizes Jeremiah Smith's "sensational" performance for Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith had a frustrating performance last week at the Cotton Bowl. However, for former Michigan player turned ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard, the freshman's playmaking and the depth of the Ohio State Buckeyes' receiving corps will make this team tough to stop on Monday's national championship game.

Smith was limited to three yards on one reception in the Cotton Bowl.

On Saturday's edition of SportsCenter, Howard talked about the Buckeyes' matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

“Listen, my man Jeremiah’s been sensational. He’s going to make those splash plays, one-handed plays,” Howard said. “But guys like Egbuka – I spoke to coaches who have had to defend the Buckeyes offense, and they said No. 2 is really the glue. He’s a senior receiver; he makes all the catches. He’s always where he’s supposed to be. And he’s going to keep the chains moving.”

Smith has been a big-play threat all season long, leading the team with 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns. Before the Cotton Bowl, Smith had set the CFP on fire with 13 receptions for 290 yards and four touchdowns in blowout wins over Tennessee and Oregon.

However, he is far from the only threat in the Buckeyes attack. Emeka Egbuka led the team with 75 receptions this season. He's caught 15 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown in the College Football Playoff.

Carnell Tate has 50 catches for 698 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 and led the team with seven receptions for 87 yards against the Longhorns.

But the biggest passing play against Texas came courtesy of running back TreVeyon Henderson. He turned a screen pass into a 75-yard sprint to the end zone, proving that not only the wide receivers can make plays in the Ohio State passing game.

Will Notre Dame play man-to-man coverage against Jeremiah Smith?

The Fighting Irish secondary has been among the best in the nation. - Source: Imagn

The Notre Dame secondary is among the best, ranking third overall with 165.3 yards allowed per game. The Irish like to have their talented corners playing man coverage most of the time. That could be a dangerous proposition against Ohio State.

The Irish will face a dangerous Ohio State passing attack led by Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and quarterback Will Howard.

Despite coming off a quiet game against Texas, Smith is one of the most physical wide receivers, making it difficult for defenders to cover him one-on-one. Smith also averaged 17.3 yards per catch, showing his big play ability.

If that wasn’t enough, Egbuka has proven he can produce against the Fighting Irish, catching seven passes for 96 yards in last year’s regular season tilt in South Bend.

Notre Dame freshman cornerback Leonard Moore said the Irish plan on playing man coverage in Atlanta. The ND defense has answered the call all season long, but playing man could be a dangerous proposition facing the talented Buckeye attack.

Ohio State and Notre Dame will meet Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes Benz Stadium in the CFP national championship game.

