Despite a 28-16 Week 9 loss, Deion Sanders and Chip Kelly share wholesome moment in the middle of the field[WATCH] 

It looks like Deion Sanders' dream run with Colorado is now turning into a moderate debut campaign. After a three-game winning streak to begin the season, the Colorado Buffaloes have now lost four of their last five games, with the latest defeat coming at the hands of the UCLA Bruins on Saturday.

Despite an early lead for the Buffs, the Bruins steadily fought back in the second half. UCLA went on to win with a 28-16 final score thanks to the opportunities created by their quarterback Ethan Garbers. On the other side, the Buffs only scored one touchdown in the fourth quarter, which came too late for a comeback victory.

But despite the rivalry on the field, it did not look like Deion Sanders had any bad blood with UCLA coach Chip Kelly. Throughout this season, we've usually seen Coach Prime have a heated debate with other coaches on and off the field. But with Kelly, it looked to be the other way around.

After the game, both Chip Kelly and Deion Sanders shared a heartwarming moment in the middle of the field. They embraced each other with a hug and shared a few words while smiling. This just goes to show the level of respect and admiration they have for each other.

Since his arrival in Colorado, Coach Prime has been the buzz of the town. Last season, the Buffs concluded with a 1-11 record. But, Sanders has already led them to a better record, despite being 4-4 after going 3-0 in the early half of the season. With the amount of excitement that surrounded the Buffs early in the season, many thought they would be this year's underdog story.

However, it looks like there are still a lot of improvements that need to be made if Colorado wants to see itself up there with the big teams. Maybe shifting to the Big 12 next year will be a wind of change that Coach Prime and his team require to be recognized as one of the best teams in college football.

Deion Sanders admires Chip Kelly as a coach

In the post-game press conference, Deion Sanders went on to talk about the level of respect and admiration he has for the UCLA coach, despite losing to them. He also talked about how he is now excited to have a conversation with Kelly and get some advice from him for his journey.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for him," Sanders said. "He's a great coach. I'm glad we finally got our contest over so I could call him and get advice from time to time. We discussed that before the game and after the game."

The Colorado Buffaloes now have Oregon State lined up against them next weekend. It will be interesting to see if Deion Sanders can go on to secure a few more wins before the regular season comes to an end.