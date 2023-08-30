Despite ACC failing to flip votes for Stanford and Cal, CFB insider claims the opportunity is still alive for the Pac-12 teams

The Pac-12 appears to be back on life support.

Over the past year, eight of 12 schools have left the conference, and all signs pointed to Stanford and Cal leaving.

The schools released statements being adamant that they would look at other conferences. Stanford and Cal then set their sights on the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Initially, the two schools did not get enough support but then said they would take little to no media rights payouts, which did entice the ACC. Multiple reports then revealed that it was trending in the right direction, and Stanford and Cal would join the ACC.

However, on Wednesday morning, it was revealed Stanford and Cal did not get enough support again, and their dream of joining the ACC was over.

It was surprising but good news for the Pac-12, who are back to having four schools.

The Pac-12 was adamant that they would remain a conference, and now having four schools does make it easier.

What are the next steps for the Pac-12?

With Stanford and Cal likely not leaving the conference, Commissioner George Kliavkoff should try and add schools to the conference.

The Pac-12 has been in talks to merge with the Mountain West Conference or American Athletic Conference. However, with four schools, perhaps the conference should look at just adding teams from both conferences rather than merging and trying to rebuild the Pac-12 as a top conference.

According to Washington State president Kirk Schulz, the Plan A for them and Oregon State is to rebuild the Pac-12, with Stanford and Cal likely remaining.

"We still want to figure out what we might be able to do along with OSU and perhaps Cal and Stanford (depending on ACC decision)... about keeping the band together and see what that next step looks like."

The president claims that merging or adding schools from different conferences appear to be the top two choices for the future of the Pac-12.