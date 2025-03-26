Despite Deion Sanders' offer to Fran Brown, insiders believe long way to go before spring game becomes reality 

Last week, Deion Sanders, coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, made an illustrious offer to Syracuse coach Fran Brown. This offer was an invitation for the two teams to face off against each other in the coming weeks. This would take the place of the Buffaloes' spring game, something that other programs are abandoning completely.

On Tuesday's edition of the "Cover 3" podcast, host Danny Kanell gave his take on the potential game between the Buffaloes and Orange.

"Deion throwing it out and Fran Brown (saying) 'We'll come out for three days' ... I don't see it happening this year." (29:00)

This all stems from a comment that Coach Prime made in a press conference, where he addressed the current situation surrounding spring games, and how they could be improved for teams that have decided to keep them.

"I would like to play against another team in the spring. To have a competitive (spring) playing against your own guys kind of gets monotonous, and you really can't tell the level of your guys because it's the same old, same old.

"Everybody kind of knows each other toward the end. I would like to style it like the pros. I would like to practice against someone for a few days, and then you have a spring game. I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously."

Kanell thinks that while a spring game between two different programs will happen in the future, he is doubtful that we are going to see anything this year.

There is normally a lot of planning and preparation that goes on before a team travels to play a game somewhere. This is done weeks (sometimes months) in advance. A spring game this season would likely be hastily arranged, something that may prove detrimental to Syracuse.

Additionally, one needs to consider that this game would likely need to feature the starters to make it a worthwhile spectacle for the public to go and watch. And it would be like the kind of games fans will see during the regular season.

This increases the risk of injury to the starters, and if one were to get injured and then ruled out for the season, the fate of the whole team could be impacted by what essentially is a meaningless game

The NCAA are the biggest thing stopping Deion Sanders

However, the biggest thing that will prevent Colorado and Syracuse from working together in the spring is the NCAA. Their rules forbid two Division I programs from having any joint practice. This would prevent the spring game from happening, and this is the reason why it is not going to happen this year. Rules would have to be changed for this to happen.

While this may seem like a long shot, we have seen in recent years that the NCAA has been changing longstanding rules in relation to the NIL. With enough pressure, there is a possibility that this rule could change in the next few years, paving the way for multiple-team scrimmages.

